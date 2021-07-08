Huawei Band 6 Listed on Amazon, Check Specifications and Price

Huawei has been extensively investing in wearable tech to capture the rising demand. Some time back, the company launched Huawei Band 6 in the Malaysian market. As per new developments, Huawei is gearing up to launch Band 6 in the Indian market. The new offering will cater to the rising demand for smartwatches in India. Huawei Band 6 has been officially listed on the Amazon India website. Band 6 spots a look like a smartwatch and has features of a smart band. If users are looking for big-screen smartwatches, Huawei Band 6 might be the best choice in the coming month.

Huawei Band 6: Specifications and Features

Since Huawei Band 6 has already been launched in the Malaysian market, the features and specifications of the smartwatch are already available on the internet. The Huawei Band 6 sports a 1.47 full view display and a 64% screen-to-body ratio. The screen resolution of the Band 6 is 194x 368 pixels with 282 PPI. Coming to the workout modes, there are 96 workout modes in the Huawei Band 6, which users can toggle as per their plan.

Some of the other features of the smartwatch are all day Spo2 monitoring, menstrual tracking, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and stress monitoring technology. Huawei has claimed that the smartwatch will offer 14 days battery back in normal use and 10 days backup in intense use. In just 5 minutes of charging, users will be able to get 2 days battery life. The strap used in the Band 6 is developed using skin-friendly UV treated silicon.

Huawei Band 6: Price and Availability

The listing on the Amazon India website was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The Band 6 is priced at RM 219 (roughly Rs 3,800) in the Malaysian market. However, the smartwatch has been listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 4,490. As of the launch date, Huawei has not revealed the launch date. The listing indicates that the smartwatch could be launched in the Indian market soon. The colours which users could expect are Amber Sunrise, Forest Green and Graphite Black.