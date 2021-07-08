Airtel Payments Bank ‘Pay to Contacts’ Feature for UPI Payments Launched

Bharti Airtel’s online banking arm, Airtel Payments Bank has announced ‘Pay to contacts’, which will allow customers in initiating a UPI payment very conveniently by choosing the receiver’s mobile number from their contacts list. ‘Pay to Contacts’ will show the valid UPI id associated with the contact that the user has chosen, irrespective of the UPI app that the receiver is using. This removes the need to enter the UPI id or bank account details for processing the transaction and saves time for the user. A user can start payment by clicking on Pay Money – To Contacts option under the BHIM UPI section and then select the receiver’s contact.

With Pay to Contacts, Airtel Payments Bank Customers to Transact Faster

For the users who felt entering the UPI ID was a hassle, Bharti Airtel will finally allow Payments Banks customers to transact money conveniently without needing to enter details such as UPI ID or the bank account number. Every major payments/wallet application in the country allows users to make UPI payments.

Until now, Airtel Payments Bank customers had to enter everything such as UPI ID and account number, IFSC code and more to make an online account to account payments. But not anymore; users can just select the contact they want to send money through UPI from their phonebook/contacts and make the payment.

Mr Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said Airtel’s aim is to offer its customers a simple and secure payment experience that’s seamless from its core. Ananthanarayanan further said the Pay to Contacts feature will help the users in making an account to account transfer faster.

The Airtel Payments Bank users could still transfer money from their account to someone else’s account, but for that, they had to enter the bank account number, IFSC code, and other details. But with the UPI system of payments, there are no issues such as this. According to Ananthanarayanan, this new feature will add a lot to the user experience of an Airtel Payments bank customer.

It is worth noting that even the UPI ID is not required to make the payment; users can just choose from the person they want to send money through their contact list.