Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G to Feature 6.4-inch, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

Samsung fans are eagerly waiting to get a first look at the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Samsung started the ‘FE’ or ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone trend last year with the Galaxy S20 FE. The South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy S21 series in January this year. Several fans of the company didn’t go with the flagship series devices because they knew they could get their hands on the Galaxy S21 FE later at a cheaper price. Now, a few specifications and details of the device can be known by looking at the TENAA listing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications Confirmed Via TENAA Listing

The specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be confirmed via looking at the TENAA listing. First of all, the listing confirms that it will be a 5G smartphone. Further, it will come with a 6.4-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Out of the box, the device will run on One UI based on Android 11.

The listing says that the device will ship with a 4,370mAh battery. The model number of the smartphone is SM-G9900. The smartphone is further said to come with support for 45W fast charging.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in the US and China markets. But for the global market, the device will be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Hopefully, Samsung launches the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powered variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India like it did with the S20 FE 5G. The Indian market, in general, perceives Qualcomm chipsets to be more powerful and apt for flagship and premium devices such as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.