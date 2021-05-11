Nokia Devices Might Get Android 11 a Little Late than Expected

Nokia has been one of the last companies left in the market that still makes use of stock Android for its operating system, instead of a skin on top. With Android 11, one would expect it to be in the lead when it comes to providing software updates.

This has been quite true, at least up till now, since Nokia had been one of the quickest companies, at least in the budget segment, providing updates quicker than the likes of Xiaomi or Realme.

It seems that this will now come to a halt, as Nokia licensee HMD Global seems to be delaying its rollout for Android 11 to smartphones that are yet to get the latest version of Android. Why do we say this, and what is the issue? Read ahead to find out.

Nokia To Delay Android 11 Rollout?

As per a report, HMD Global had tweeted its roadmap for the Android 11 rollout, but the specific tweet now stands deleted. Nokia had stated earlier that it would be providing two years of OS updates for its compatible devices and was supposed to provide the same by Q2 of 2021. There is no clarification till now about why the tweet was redacted.

This context was initially provided back in September of 2020, wherein the company decided to highlight the roadmap for Android 11 updates for smartphones that ran up to Q2 of 2021. The company later deleted the tweet with no further clarification regarding the same.

This specific tweet was saved by Neowin, with the news being reported by Android Police. The first device from Nokia that received the Android 11 update was the Nokia 8.3 5G, with the Nokia 2.2 being the latest device to receive the Android 11 update.

The tweet itself mentioned that four devices were slated to receive the update in Q4 of 2020-Q1 of 2021, with five smartphones scheduled to receive it in Q1-Q2 of 2021 and finally, two additional devices were set to receive it in Q2 of 2021. Despite this, only four out of the fourteen smartphones have received the update till now.

HMD Global is yet to clarify, and this might be a minor mistake, so take this article with a pinch of salt.

As for other Nokia-related news, the company launched its Nokia Lite Earbuds last month, with the device touting a design similar to OnePlus Buds Z. The earphones offer 36 hours of total battery life via a charging case.

The earbuds also feature an in-ear design, with Black and Polar Sea colour options on offer. Do note that there is no information regarding the release of these buds in India.