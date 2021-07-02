Qualcomm Is Working on Laptop Chipsets to Take the Fight to Apple

Qualcomm is one of the leading companies in terms of SoC or chipset manufacturing for smartphones, especially considering how most, if not all flagships make use of a Snapdragon chipset, with the only exception being Apple’s products, which make use of the company’s proprietary A-series of Bionic chip.

It seems, however, that the company is working on expanding its foothold to the laptop segment, one that is ruled by Intel and AMD, and at times some of Qualcomm’s ARM-based chipsets. Now, however, the company’s new chief, Mr Cristiano Amon, has stated that starting next year, Qualcomm will have a new chip for laptop makers.

He added that the popular suppliers like Intel and AMD did not have products that are quite as energy-efficient as Apple Silicon-based chips, and the Qualcomm CEO believes that the company can offer the ideal chip in the market via help from a team of chip architects who had previously worked on the Apple chip but now are employed at Qualcomm.

What Do We Know About Qualcomm’s Plans

The company is also adding on revenue growth from China so as to power its core smartphone chip business amidst political tensions. The U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have given Qualcomm an opportunity to generate a hefty load of revenue.

The chip giant is further looking to move 5G connectivity into laptops by pairing modems with a powerful central processor unit. Instead of making use of regular computing core blueprints from the company’s partner ARM, Qualcomm thinks that it needed custom-designed chips if its customers were to rival new laptops on offer from Apple.

For additional information, earlier this year, Qualcomm had acquired Nuvia for a deal of $1.4 billion, with the company having been founded by Apple employees who helped design laptop chips for Apple prior to leaving so as to form the startup.

Amon added that Qualcomm would start selling Nuvia-based laptop chips next year. He stated that Qualcomm needed to have the leading performance for a battery-powered device.

If Arm, with whom we (Qualcomm) had a relationship for years, eventually develops a CPU that’s better than what the company can build itself, then we always have the option to license from Arm.

ARM is also being acquired by Nvidia for a deal worth $40 billion, but it is currently under scrutiny over national security grounds and competition within the industry, with Qualcomm objecting to the merger itself.