OnePlus Comments About Geekbench Fiasco

By July 8th, 2021 AT 12:09 PM
    OnePlus

    Yesterday, Geekbench had delisted the OnePlus 9 series devices, including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, for manipulation of scores. The issue found revealed that the scores of the said devices came out to be different when tested in the benchmarks and then in real life. Geekbench said that OnePlus was ‘manipulating’ the scores of its flagship devices; hence the devices have been removed from the platform. This is something that has surprised many customers and fans of OnePlus. But the Chinese smartphone maker has come out with a statement regarding the same.

    OnePlus Says Made Changes to Performance Based on User Feedback

    If there’s one thing we know about OnePlus, the company is never shy from taking feedback from its community and customers. In a statement to TelecomTalk, OnePlus said that its top priority is to consistently offer a great experience to the customers.

    For doing so, the company said it focuses a lot on user feedback. For the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro as well, OnePlus had acted on the user feedback, which highlighted issues such as the battery life of the device and the overheating issue.

    To solve these major issues, the research and development (R&D) team of OnePlus had optimised the performance of the concerned devices for when users were running applications such as Google Chrome to match the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. This was done to reduce the overheating and battery life issue that most of the users were facing on the flagship devices from OnePlus.

    OnePlus said that these changes and optimisations might have ‘affected’ the performance of the devices in some benchmarking apps. Lastly, OnePlus said that it keeps its sole focus on doing everything it can to improve the performance and experience of the device for its users.

    It will be interesting to see if Geekbench finds the same issue with older generation OnePlus devices as well.

