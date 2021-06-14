Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active Will Come With SpO2 Sensor, GPS and More

Xiaomi is all set to launch another smart product in India. The company has announced the launch date of Mi Watch Revolve Active on June 22, 12 PM. It will be interesting to see whether this smartwatch will be an upgrade over the existing Mi Watch Revolve or will it just be a completely different product altogether. Xiaomi has already teased the product on its website, and some details about the product are also known now. The smartwatch will be geared and loaded with features that a lot of fitness enthusiasts will appreciate. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications and the price of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active Specifications

Few of the features of the smartwatch have already been confirmed by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a SpO2 sensor that can monitor blood oxygen saturation levels for a user.

Further, the teaser of the smartwatch shows that it will come with the integration of Amazon’s Alexa. Users will be able to access all the call and SMS notifications from their smartphone directly on their smartwatch.

To track your distance better, the smartwatch will come integrated with GPS. It will also help the user with location tracking. The smartwatch will further come with a body energy monitor and heart rate monitor to keep tracking your health at all times.

Since it is a smartwatch geared for fitness enthusiasts, it will come with a variety of sports modes. Further, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is also said to come with a sleep monitoring and stress management feature. For stylish people, the smartwatch will come with interchangeable straps in several colour options.

The smartwatch might come with a circular AMOLED display as seen on the Mi Watch Revolve and could offer users up to 2 weeks of battery life.

More details and clarity on the price and specifications of the Mi Watch Revolve Active will clear once the smartwatch is launched on June 22, 2021. The smartwatch is further expected to be available for sale via Amazon once it launches and is available in India. The Mi Watch Revolve is currently available for sale via the official website of Xiaomi India.