BSNL Landline Customers Can Save Rs 600 on Their Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just announced a new promotional offer for the Bharat Fibre customers. For the unaware, Bharat Fibre is BSNL’s fiber broadband service. The state-run telco has just announced a new offer for BSNL Fibre Customers under which they can save up to Rs 600 on their broadband plans. Since it is a promotional offer, it will stay in effect for 90 days starting from today, i.e., June 14, 2021. But it is worth noting that this offer will only be provided to the existing BSNL landline customers who don’t have a broadband connection from the company.

BSNL’s Offer for Landline Customers Who Opt for Broadband Connection

If an existing landline customer of BSNL who doesn’t have a broadband connection purchase a plan from the company’s Bharat Fiber’s offerings, he/she can save up to Rs 600 on his/her broadband plan.

The offer is applicable in all the circles where the telco provides broadband services. Any eligible customer for the promotional offer will get Rs 100 off on his/her Bharat Fibre broadband plan for the first six months.

The customer will receive the bill from the company for the first six months with Rs 100 discount on the total amount. After six months, this offer would result in a discount of Rs 600 for the customers.

The promotional offer will stay in place for 3 months (90 days) meaning it will end on September 12, 2021. Until this period, existing landline users of BSNL can purchase a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) plan from the company’s Bharat Fibre service and avail the benefits.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans You Can Buy Today

There are plenty of options you can choose from if you are thinking of purchasing a Bharat Fibre plan. The entry-level plan comes for Rs 449 per month and it offers 30 Mbps speed. Then there are more plans that cost Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,277, and Rs 1,499 per month which offer 60 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds. The Rs 999 and 1,499 plans also come with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for the users.

Note that all of the plans come with 3.3TB FUP data except the Rs 1,499 plan that comes with 4TB data.