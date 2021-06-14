Apple Notes Record Sales for MacBooks, iPads in Q1 2021

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has been on a roll in recent times ever since moving away from the Intel processors and switching to the in-house Apple chip that is the M1. To further add to its portfolio, the company has been offering a good portfolio of devices that are spread across different requirements, be it the smaller iPad Mini to the iPad Pro which can meet most of your daily needs.

It seems that this hard work has paid off, since on Monday it was revealed that Apple had registered strong sales in the first quarter of 2021 in India, with the company had recorded its best quarterly sales when it comes to laptops and tablets, two key tech products that have seen an increase in demand during the global pandemic.

As per a Canalys report that was revealed via QuartzIndia, the Cupertino based giant has seen a great number of sales in the first three months of 2021.

What Else Does the Report Indicate

The report further indicates that the company has recorded overall PC sales of 208 million units, which is nearly double that of the sale period from a year earlier. Canalys has also added that the iPhone maker’s growth in India was largely aided by the availability of its official online store.

In case you did not know, the company had officially launched its official online store in the country of India in the second half of 2020. This launch was called and dubbed to be apt and timely by certain experts as well as the brand’s CEO Tim Cook who credited the online store for the company’s increase in iPhone sales in the country last year.

Do not forget that this growth that is evident for most OEMs is not just due to great performances during 2021, but, due to a drop in sales that was seen in 2020, a result of the initial wave of the COVID-19 virus.

In terms of the overall figures, despite the supply chain issues that have plagued most vendors since last year, the overall PC sales, inclusive of the tablets market has increased by 72% on a year on year (YOY) basis. This figure had peaked to 4 million units between the period of January and March 2021.

The market had seen growth due to the increasing trend of working from home as well as online education becoming more and more common. However, Apple had stated that it’s MacBook and iPad production are currently undergoing delays due to the worldwide semiconductor shortage.