Apple has been making decent strides with the iPad, from offering mini-LED panels to moving to the M1 chip, but, it seems that the former may be shunted aside by 2022, as a report has stated that Apple is planning to adopt OLED displays for iPad models starting from 2022, with the first device to sport the same being the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

As of now, Apple devices that make use of an OLED panel are the 12-series of iPhones and the older iPhones, with reports having risen some time back that Apple was planning to go OLED for its iPad and MacBook models starting 2022. Another report in relation to this states that the new iPad Pro models could make use of mini-LEDs with the other models opting for the OLED.

Now, a report by South Korea’s ETNews has claimed that Apple has confirmed that it will make use of OLED displays on the iPad as the small and medium-sized OLED markets is expected to enter the second growth phase.

Furthermore, it states that Apple’s current suppliers include the likes of Samsung and LG, with both of them providing OLED panels for iPhones. They are expected to provide the panels for the upcoming iPads as well.

What Does The Report State?

In the introductory portion, it mentions that Apple has decided to make use of OLED panels instead of LCDs for some iPad models in 2022, with reports suggesting that Apple and the suppliers had agreed on terms related to production and delivery. The switch was decided when the latter proved proficiency in image quality, weight and design, as per the report.

In case you missed it, in the month of Match, a report citing notes by Ming-Chi-Kuo indicated that Apple may release the 2022 MacBook Air with a Mini-LED Display onboard. Furthermore, the report also stated that the 2022 iPad Air would make use of an OLED display. The iPads may also use flat displays to reduce overall costs.

Back in April, Apple launched the 12.9-inch iPad Pro complete with a Mini-LED display and an M1 chip, with the device being available in a Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+Cellular version. The device makes use of a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED panel with over 10,000 LEDs and a resolution of 2,732×2,048 pixels.