Apple’s App Store Is Receiving New Features for iPadOS

Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant, is quite popular for bringing the latest features and offering the best that it has to offer, be it in terms of its hardware devices or software. The applications from the company are easy to use and quite feature-rich. It seems Apple is ready to add more features to one of its key applications, the App Store.

The App Store has been Apple’s competitor to Google’s Play Store, allowing users to download the applications of their choice using the App Store just like Google.

Apple on Thursday started rolling out its latest version for the App Store on a global scale, with the 5.12 version bringing with it a revamped interface for the iPad. The new app store design makes use of the sidebars that were introduced with iPad OS 14, which until now were not in use. Apart from this change, the update also brings with it key updates to the Apple sessions and iPad shopping experience.

What’s New With The Apple Store Update

The update, which was first spotted by 9To5Mac, brings with it a major change in terms of the design, with the left sidebar being introduced for the first time in the App Store with the option to either hide or show the same.

The sidebar works quite as it does in other iPad OS 14 applications such as the Photos app or the Apple Music application, with the sidebar including a dedicated space for recent orders that allows users to quickly access all of their orders on the App Store.

To add to this, the sidebar also includes the categories which were earlier showcased on the grid to provide users ease of use when it comes to searching and choosing from the categories that are on offer.

Apple has also added the ability for users to add a keyboard or Apple Pencil seamlessly when shopping for an iPad, with the option appearing inside the configuration tool when the user is selecting the size or storage capacity of the iPad of choice, much like it is done on the web version. There is also a new virtual Today at Apple sessions, which aims to aid users to learn basic ways to remain productive.

Fret not if you were worrying about when this new update would be released since the new version of the App Store is currently on offer for everyone around the world.