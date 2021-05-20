Nokia to Offer 5G Solutions for the Largest Telecom Network of Sweden

Nokia, a Finnish telecom vendor, has been chosen by Net4Mobility to help with the expansion of the company’s 5G networks across Sweden. It is a five-year deal between the companies in which Nokia will bring its 5G solutions to the table to help Net4Mobility in rolling out commercial 5G services to significant parts of Sweden.

For the unaware, Net4Mobility is a joint venture between Telenor and Tele2. According to a statement from Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, the company is very happy to become a key supplier of 5G equipment and solutions to the Tele2 and Telenor’s joint-venture. Uitto said that Nokia would provide the telecom operators with the best possible 5G solutions to help them offer better coverage to the users.

Nokia to Leverage Products AirScale Portfolio for 5G

Nokia has developed a comprehensive AirScale 5G portfolio that will help Net4Mobility in delivering low-latency, ultra-high speeds, and very secure 5G networks. Nokia is all in on the deal and will help with professional services, including network optimisation and integration services, along with technical support for maintenance and sudden issues.

Nokia will use the AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna Solutions, AirScale Base Stations solutions, RAN solutions and more state-of-the-art technology to help Net4Mobility deliver the best possible 5G networks to the users.

Nokia will further help the telco in improving its legacy 4G networks. Net4Mobility has plans to deliver 5G coverage to entire Sweden by the end of 2023. It is an ambitious target from the telecom operator but one which will certainly require the help of Nokia.

The telco has already bagged airwaves in the 3.5 GHz band, so it won’t face too many issues with providing 5G networks given it gets quality help from Nokia. The company’s 4G network already covers 99.9% of the population of Sweden. There’s no reason why Net4Mobility can’t do the same with its 5G network as well.

A thing worth noting here is that this is not the first time that Nokia is working with Telenor and Tele2. The Finnish vendor has been selected before as well for helping the operators with their cloud network.