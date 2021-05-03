Nokia Inks Deal With Ooredoo Kuwait to Supply 5G Equipment

Ooredoo is using 5G FWA to extend the reach of its fibre network to areas and premises which are difficult to connect with direct fibre lines

    Nokia 5G

    The Finnish telecommunications giant Nokia has announced that it will supply 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to Ooredoo Kuwait for the telco’s customers premises. The renowned telecom operator of Kuwait is offering Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway as a premium internet device for business and residential customers. As reported by Telecom Lead, Ooredoo is using FWA to extend the reach of its fibre network to areas and premises which are difficult to connect with direct fibre lines. The new deal will help the entity in increasing the fixed broadband customer footprint across the country.

    Nokia’s 5G FWA Offers Better Coverage

    The self-installable Nokia 5G FWA gateway incorporates Wi-Fi 6 with self-optimising mesh technology. The technology optimises the performance in real-time and also includes advanced antenna designs with increased throughput and enhanced coverage resulting in better customer experience and affordable operational cost for Ooredoo.

    Essa Haider, the Director of Network Planning and Design Ooredoo Kuwait said that the presence of fixed broadband is crucial for the economic growth and diversification of Kuwait. In the strategy, Nokia’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access holds prime importance, and Ooredoo is grateful to partner with Nokia to provide better coverage.

    Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia MEA, remarked on the deal saying that Nokia is strengthening its partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait and looking forward to work with the entity to deliver a seamless 5G experience to its customers.

    Nokia Aids Chunghwa Telecom in Expanding 5G Network

    Nokia has been helping telecom operators around the globe in developing a 5G network and provide an immersive experience to their customers. In other news, Nokia recently announced its partnership with Taiwanese telecom giant Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) for expanding the 5G network of the entity.

    The Finnish based company said that it would deploy products from its AirScale Portfolio for aiding Chunghwa Telecom in the 5G expansion. The product package includes radio access products, massive MIMO radio and base station as well. The wide range of products will ensure better connectivity among the customers and businesses in the central-south region of Taiwan. Nokia will also retain and continue the long-term partnership with Chunghwa Telecom.

    Nokia Inks Deal With Ooredoo Kuwait to Supply 5G Equipment

