Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Sporting Pixel Like Finish

Samsung revolutionised the foldable phone segment in the past few years, despite getting a bumpy start with the original Fold, which was subject to quality control issues that plagued both users and reviewers.

Since then, however, the company decided to change things up a bit by offering two kinds of foldables, one resembling flip phones of the past, with the other folding outwards like a book to expand the display into tablet territory.

These two series were dubbed the Z Flip series and the Fold series. Both series offered different functionalities to the users, wherein one device offers more screen real estate (screen), with the other offering ease of functionality and a smaller form factor.

What Can We Expect From The Next Z Flip 3?

After the success of the Z Flip, Samsung seems to be gearing up for the Z Flip 3, which has also been subject to rumours and leaks for quite a while. As per several reports, the device is not that far from becoming a competitor to the Motorola Razr.

Now, it has emerged how the new Z Flip 3 will look like via a Twitter account by the name of Anthony (@TheGalox).

In the image, one can also see the device sporting a similar clamshell-like design, but with a fresh back panel that offers a dual-tone finish, reminiscent of the Google Pixel devices of the past. There is a wide band in Black from one side to the other, covering both camera lenses.

The other part of the body is covered in a different colour, which as per the advert are Green, Purple, Black and White.

With this design, it is expected that the black band will hide the cover display well, especially after previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a cover display that will be much more useful than those offered in the past.

To add to this, the display is also expected to get better protection, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for improved durability.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.9-inch foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 3,900 mAh battery. The launch is expected to be in July.