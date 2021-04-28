Google I/O 2021 Event Might Bring Pixel 5a and Android 12 Beta

Back in 2020, Google cancelled one of its biggest annual events called Google I/O due to the ongoing COVID-19 scenario. But this year, the company has decided to organize the entire event virtually, and the search giant is all set to launch an array of products that it has missed launching last year. The event will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, though the amphitheatre will not be filled by media and experts, and the event will be broadcasted online across the globe. In this article, we have garnered all the information about the devices which might be part of Google I/O 2021.

Google I/O 2021 Details

According to the company, the Google I/O 2021 is going to kick start on May 18th, 2021 and run until May 21, 2021. The first part of the event will have a keynote from Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other Google executives. The event will start at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). To watch the entire event, you need to register for the show by clicking here.

What to Expect from Google I/O 2021?

Here is the list of products that you can expect from the company in the upcoming Google I/O 2021.

Android 12 and First Beta

There are many reports and rumours claiming that Google is planning to majorly focus on Android 12 for the event. It’s been expected that the company will introduce the first beta of the upcoming Android 12 operating system. We have already seen a few developers previews, but the beta is different from the developers’ preview. It can be downloaded and used by the general public. So we can expect the First Beta of the Android 12 update at the Google I/O 2021.

Google Pixel 5a

Second on the list is the Google Pixel 5a, which is highly speculated to launch at the Google I/O 2021. The smartphone is going to be the successor of the Pixel 4a. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is tipped to launch with a 6.2-inch FHD+ resolution display along with a punch-hole cutout design. Some reports also suggest that the handset might ditch the Google I/O event and will be launched later this year. The company is yet to reveal anything about the smartphone.

Google Pixel Buds A

Search giant Google is also expected to launch the second generation of its Pixel Buds with the launch of the Google Pixel Buds A. This is going to be the first truly wireless earbuds from the company; currently, we are unaware of any details about the upcoming audio device. We can only expect to see more information about the Pixel Buds A in the upcoming days.

Google Chipset Whitechapel

The company is said to be working on its in-house chipset in collaboration with Samsung. It has been rumoured that Google is planning to equip the upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone with its first-ever custom builds mobile processor. According to the reports, the company has codenamed the SoC as Whitechapel.