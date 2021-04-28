Singtel Deploys 5G SA Sites and Rolls Out 5G SIM Cards Across Singapore

The finest telecom operator of Singapore, Singtel, is accelerating the pace of rolling out new 5G networks by deploying hundreds of 5G Standalone (SA) sites that are based on the 3.5Ghz spectrum across Singapore. Not only this, but the telco is expanding its 5G in-building coverage that started with VivoCity. The coverage includes prominent locations like Ngee Ann and selected Singtel shops across Singapore. To aid the customers, the telecom operator has also started providing 5G SA compatible SIM cards. As reported by 5G Radar, Singtel has designed its 5G SIM card to offer higher bandwidth and low latency connection for a seamless and secure 5G network experience.

Singtel Will Enter into New Era of Connectivity with 5G SA

Ms Anna Yip, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Singapore, Singtel, said that the telco is ready to enter into the new era of connectivity with 5G SA. The entire customer base of Singtel will be introduced to the transformational benefits of high-speed internet connection that will elevate their experience every day. She also said that the entire engineers had joined hands with key handset manufacturers to complete testing and prepare the next-generation network for commercial launch. She also invited the customers of Singtel to upgrade to the new 5G SIM cards to future proof and enhance their mobile experience.

Singtel has Upgraded 5G Radio Access with Advanced Radio Technologies

To provide ultra-fast speed and connections, Singtel has upgraded its 5G radio access network with advanced radio technologies to merge it with a cloud-native standalone 5G core network that will make the 5G independent. Also, the 5G network will offer slicing, which will allow dynamic distribution and optimization of network resources for broad applications. Singtel has been offering the fastest 5G NSA network in Singapore on a trial basis by offering speed up to 1.2Gbps.

With the help of the 5G NSA network, Singtel customers are enjoying an array of benefits such as virtual reality live music, data-free gaming and more. Singtel customers must also be aware of the fact that the new 5G SA network will require compatible 5G handsets. All the handset manufactures will slowly roll out 5G SA software updates and launch more 5G SA compatible models in the coming period.