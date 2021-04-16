Android 12 Developers Preview: Top 5 Features

Google has already made its Android 12 developer preview available for testing before official launched.

By April 16th, 2021 AT 10:00 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    top-features-android-12-dp

    Google has already made its Android 12 developer preview available for testing before launching it at the Google I/O conference. The company has confirmed that the I/O conference will take place between May 18th and 20th. According to the company, the Android 12 developer preview comes with an array of changes and improvements. Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers got the chance to use the unreleased build of Android 12 and thanks to him we got to know more about the upcoming Android 12. Do note that the Android 12 developer preview is an unstable version and there is a fair possibility that some features might not be included in the stable public version. Here are the top features of the Android 12 developer preview.

    Android 12 Top Features

    Scrolling Screenshot: According to the XDA reports Google has improved some of the existing features which include the Scrolling Screenshots. The Android 12 will now allow users to select the parts of the screen which they want to capture as per their requirement.

    Wake up Google Assistant via Power button: It seems that Google is also working to incorporate the Google Assistant trigger on the power button. Besides, the development has also added a new quick setting tile for cards and device controls.

    Volume UI: The Android 12 also comes with new volume UI changes which looks likes the brightness slider. The newly designed volume slider looks thicker and matches the colour of the system.

    New Animation For Charging: The developers have also added new animation for charging. You can connect your phone to any charger and witness a new ripple animation that triggers from the bottom of the display and expand upwards.

    Search Bar in Widget: The upcoming Android 12 update is going to arrive with a search bar in the widget option to make it easier for users to search apps and add to the widget instead of scrolling the entire list.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Cleared All Dues Relating to License Fees

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has cleared all of its dues related to license fees to the government. According to an ET...

    module-4-img

    Android 12 Developers Preview: Top 5 Features

    Google has already made its Android 12 developer preview available for testing before launching it at the Google I/O conference....

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Speeds Up Network Upgrades Using Drone Surveys

    Vodafone UK and Ericsson will be upgrading their mobile sites with the help of drones equipped with Lidar technology. For...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Will Soon Be Leveraged by Indian Defence Forces

    module-4-img

    Germany Announces Initial Funding of 200 Million Euros for 6G Research

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Adds Five Channels Including Hornbill TV to Its Offerings

    module-4-img

    RCom and Aircel’s Resolution Plans in Trouble After NCLAT Judgement