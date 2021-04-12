Vodafone Idea to Offer Better Customer Services With Google’s Business Messages

Vodafone Idea became the first operator to introduce Service ChatBot VIC on WhatsApp

By April 12th, 2021 AT 5:51 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    vodafone-idea-customer-services-googles-business-messages

    Vodafone Idea has announced yet another industry first integration with Google’s Business Messages. Vodafone Idea has integrated its VIC ChatBoT with Google’s Business Messages for providing 24×7 real-time customer service to support all Vi users on Smartphones.

    The AI-powered VIC is enabled with LIVE Agent connect for assisted services which are extended to Google’s Business Messages also

    This innovation enables users searching for Vi or Vi Stores on Google Search or Google Maps to find the ‘Chat’ or ‘Message a Live Agent’ button against search results through which they can interact with the virtual agent, Vodafone Idea Chat, to get their queries answered instantaneously.

    With this Vodafone Idea has become the first brand in telecom, to integrate with Google’s Business Messages in India.

    Last year, Vodafone Idea became the first operator to introduce Service ChatBot VIC on WhatsApp – a revolutionary AI-powered digital customer service and support virtual assistant. It has recently integrated payment of bills and recharges on WhatsApp through VIC.

    VIC enables Vi customers to get instant response on a host of service

    VIC enables Vi customers to get instant response on a host of service requirements including bill payments, recharges, VAS, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests and much more. VIC is intuitive, simple-to-use, secure and allows customers to converse with Vi by leveraging the power of AI.

    With Vodafone Idea’s decision to push back the tariff hike, the current prices are here to stay, at least for another 3-4 months which is a good sign for the subscribers. The last tariff hike happened in December 2019 and it made brought the much-required relief to the telecom sector financially.

    Vi still has a lot of 2G subscribers under its belt. If it goes ahead with the tariff hike now, there are heavy chances of its 2G subscribers migrating to JioPhone.

    Recently Vodafone Idea has introduced VoWi-Fi or Vi Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi, after the silent launch in Mumbai and Gujarat telecom circles. In less than three weeks, Vi has launched the Wi-Fi Calling service in three circles.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung’s Cheapest 5G Device For India Might Launch Below Rs 25,000

    Samsung might launch the Galaxy M42 5G in India later this month. The device is expected to be the cheapest...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea to Offer Better Customer Services With Google’s Business Messages

    Vodafone Idea has announced yet another industry first integration with Google’s Business Messages. Vodafone Idea has integrated its VIC ChatBoT...

    module-4-img

    Indian Telecom Industry Understand the Future of IoT

    The shift in technology and how people look at connectivity will change when 5G is introduced on a wide scale...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Details

    module-4-img

    Understanding Spectrum, Frequency Bands and Why Telecom Operators Need It

    module-4-img

    Starlink Satellite Broadband Can Still Make it to India: Report

    module-4-img

    Spectra 500 Mbps Broadband Plan Offers 750GB Monthly Data and More