Vodafone Idea to Offer Better Customer Services With Google’s Business Messages

Vodafone Idea has announced yet another industry first integration with Google’s Business Messages. Vodafone Idea has integrated its VIC ChatBoT with Google’s Business Messages for providing 24×7 real-time customer service to support all Vi users on Smartphones.

The AI-powered VIC is enabled with LIVE Agent connect for assisted services which are extended to Google’s Business Messages also

This innovation enables users searching for Vi or Vi Stores on Google Search or Google Maps to find the ‘Chat’ or ‘Message a Live Agent’ button against search results through which they can interact with the virtual agent, Vodafone Idea Chat, to get their queries answered instantaneously.

With this Vodafone Idea has become the first brand in telecom, to integrate with Google’s Business Messages in India.

Last year, Vodafone Idea became the first operator to introduce Service ChatBot VIC on WhatsApp – a revolutionary AI-powered digital customer service and support virtual assistant. It has recently integrated payment of bills and recharges on WhatsApp through VIC.

VIC enables Vi customers to get instant response on a host of service requirements including bill payments, recharges, VAS, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests and much more. VIC is intuitive, simple-to-use, secure and allows customers to converse with Vi by leveraging the power of AI.

With Vodafone Idea’s decision to push back the tariff hike, the current prices are here to stay, at least for another 3-4 months which is a good sign for the subscribers. The last tariff hike happened in December 2019 and it made brought the much-required relief to the telecom sector financially.

Vi still has a lot of 2G subscribers under its belt. If it goes ahead with the tariff hike now, there are heavy chances of its 2G subscribers migrating to JioPhone.

Recently Vodafone Idea has introduced VoWi-Fi or Vi Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi, after the silent launch in Mumbai and Gujarat telecom circles. In less than three weeks, Vi has launched the Wi-Fi Calling service in three circles.