Samsung’s Cheapest 5G Device For India Might Launch Below Rs 25,000

Samsung might launch the Galaxy M42 5G in India later this month and price it under Rs 25,000

By April 12th, 2021 AT 7:00 PM
    Samsung might launch the Galaxy M42 5G in India later this month. The device is expected to be the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung in the country. Further, it will be the first device in Samsung’s ‘M’ series to feature 5G connectivity in India.

    The ‘M’ series already has some serious mid-range smartphones with huge batteries and decent processors. But according to an IANS report, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will feature Qualcomm’s powerful 7-series chipset.

    Let’s take a look at everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, expected to launch later this month.

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Specifications (Expected)

    It is worth noting that Samsung Galaxy M42 5G’s support page has been live on the official Samsung India website for quite some time now. Some reports online suggest that the Galaxy M42 5G will be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G launched internationally last year.

    The Galaxy M42 5G is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It would become the second 5G smartphone from Samsung in India running on a Qualcomm SoC, the first one being the Galaxy S20 FE that runs on the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    Further, the report mentions that the Galaxy M42 5G will come to India with ‘Knox Security’. For the unaware, Samsung Knox is a security solution provided to Samsung smartphones for keeping the device safe from malware and malicious threats. Do note that this would be the first Samsung ‘M’ series device to get ‘Knox Security’.

    Samsung has launched multiple 5G smartphones in India this year, including the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S20 FE. The most premium 5G offering from Samsung in India remains the Galaxy Z Fold2.

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price (Expected)

    The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20,000 – Rs 25,000. It might come in two RAM variants with 6GB and 8GB, and the 6GB RAM variant is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000, while the 8GB RAM variant is expected to be priced near Rs 25,000.

    It will be interesting to see the complete set of features and the price that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with to India.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

