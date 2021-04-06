Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Every Difference That Matters

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India back in March. The company has already launched the 4G edition of the smartphone in India, but the 5G variant comes with all the new upgrades. The company has launched the handset in India at a price point of Rs 55,999. At this price range, OnePlus also offers its latest OnePlus 9 phone. The competition between both handsets has become the reason for a lot of arguments. To make it slightly easier for you we bring you the on-papers comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 9 and see which one outperforms the other.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India is priced at Rs 55,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company is offering the smartphone with an introductory price of Rs 47,999. You can avail the introductory offer on Samsung.com, Amazon India and offline Samsung Exclusive Stores.

OnePlus 9 on the other hand, is available starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 54,999. Considering the price segment it seems that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be much lighter in your pocket if you buy it at the introductory price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Display

The recently launched Galaxy S20 FE 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display. It comes with a 120Hz high refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display panel also comes with a centred drilled punch-hole cutout design, that accommodates the front camera sensor. It has 800 nits of peak brightness which seems to be slightly faded in front of OnePlus 9’s 1100 nits peak brightness Fluid AMOLED display. Certainly in this category, the OnePlus 9 outperforms the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with a few points.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and as the name suggests it comes with 5G connectivity support. The company also provides an option of upgrading the storage via a microSD card.

While the OnePlus 9 is powered by the latest octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Besides, the hardware also includes the multi-layered cooling system called OnePlus Cool Play. It’s quite clear that the OnePlus 9 once again takes a step up and outperformed the competitor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Camera

On the optical front, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a rectangular-shaped triple rear camera setup placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera module includes a 12MP primary camera sensor along with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The handset also has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. The primary camera and the telephoto units come with optical stabilization.

The OnePlus 9 also houses a triple rear camera setup but it misses out on the telephoto sensor which might be disappointing for some buyers. While the camera module is a combination of a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The rest of the camera sensors include a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Notably, the 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens seems weaker than the 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the OnePlus 9. If you’re ready to sacrifice on the telephoto sensor then OnePlus offers a better camera option with Hasselblad colour algorithms. But, if you are looking for a smartphone with an awesome telephoto lens then you have your answer already.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. While on the other hand, the OnePlus 9 also features the same 4,500mAh battery but it comes with 65W Warp Charge technology which is capable enough of juicing up the device from zero to hundred in 29 minutes. Fast charging support is a miss for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G but it does support 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging.