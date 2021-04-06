HP Chromebook 11a Launched in India at Rs 21,999: Check Specifications

HP Chromebook 11a has been newly launched in India. The laptop primary targets the consumers of elementary school; especially studying in 2nd to 7th standard. It is being offered at quite an affordable price of Rs. 21,999; since it is positioned for kids. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-Core processor and features an ideal 11.6-inch HD screen for students. Moreover, it includes voice-enabled Google Assistant and is also providing one year worth of Google One subscription that provides an extra 100GB of Cloud storage which also comes with access to Google Experts for a year and other exclusive member benefits. To know more about its specifications, continue reading.

Specifications

The laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD (1,366×768 pixels) IPS touch display that supports brightness of up to 220 nits and weighs 1.05 kg which is perfect for young kids. Moreover, its colour accuracy ranges up to 45% and has a screen-to-body ratio of 73.8%.

HP Chromebook 11a runs on Chrome OS and also offers access to the Google Play store. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The Google One in the system offers 100GB of cloud storage as well.

The HP Chromebook 11a packs a 37 WHr Li-Ion polymer battery that allegedly has a battery life of up to 16 hours. For easy connectivity, the laptop comes with USB Type-A and Type-C port along with a MicroSD slot.

Additional features include support for Bluetooth v5 and Wi-Fi 5. The laptop measures 285×192.8×16.8mm. The HP True Vision HD webcam and built-in Google Assistant support make it extremely promising for kids who need to attend online classes.

Price

The price of the HP Chromebook is Rs. 21,999. It is only being offered in one colour – Indigo Blue and is up for purchase on Flipkart exclusively.