OnePlus Pay India Launch Imminent: Big Competition for Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its payment platform dubbed as OnePlus Pay soon in India. All you need to know.

By April 5th, 2021 AT 10:00 PM
    It seems that OnePlus is gearing up to launch its payment platform dubbed as OnePlus Pay soon in India. We have witnessed several leaks and rumours about the payment platform. In the latest development, the company has trademarked the name in the country. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the listing, but the certification didn’t reveal anything about the launch date of the OnePlus Pay. According to the 91Mobile report, the company is expected to release the new feature with the rollout of OxygenOS. Here’s a closer look at the trademark filing of OnePlus Pay.

    OnePlus Pay Received Trademark in India

    According to the report, OnePlus Pay is planning to compete against Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other digital payment platforms. The service is already available in the home country China via the Wallet app. In the last couple of years, OnePlus has expanded its footprint in India and entered almost all the categories, including a smartwatch, fitness band, TWS, and more. The company has also entered the television market a couple of years back in the country.

    Going with the reports, the company is expected to bring the service later this month. OnePlus has also revealed that it will soon add the Always-On-Display feature to the OnePlus Watch via an update. Just to recall, the smartwatch comes with features like an AMOLED display, battery with days power backup, water and dust resistance certification, and more.

    OnePlus Pay Might Face Difficult in India

    Coming back to the OnePlus Pay, we are yet to know more about the digital payment service. More information about the service will be uncovered in the coming days. It would be interesting to see how OnePlus Pay is going to compete with already established digital payment platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more, as platforms like Amazon Pay and Mi Pay are still struggling in the country. WhatsApp, with over 400 million users in India, wasn’t able to do good in the payments side of things. People are used to these old players like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    OnePlus Pay India Launch Imminent: Big Competition for Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm

