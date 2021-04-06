Nextra vs JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan: Price and Benefits Compared

Nextra is a new and upcoming broadband company in India. It has rapidly improved its offerings and now provide users with cheap plans along with over-the-top (OTT) benefits. It offers plans ranging from 50 Mbps to 300 Mbps.

All the plans are fiber broadband offerings from the company. What’s cool is that there is something for everyone. For users who don’t want a plan with OTT benefits, they can get one. But users who want a high-speed plan with OTT benefits even they get multiple options to choose from.

Today, we are comparing Nextra’s ‘Turbo’ plan from JioFiber’s 100 Mbps plan. We have chosen the ‘Turbo’ plan from Nextra because it comes with OTT benefits, just like JioFiber’s plan.

Nextra 100 Mbps ‘Turbo’ Broadband Plan

Nextra offers its ‘Turbo’ plan with 100 Mbps speed and OTT benefits to the users. Users can avail the 12 months Turbo plan from Nextra at a monthly cost of Rs 679 (exclusive of taxes). There is no fixed-line unlimited voice calling benefit.

Users get unlimited data; however, there is a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1,000GB data per month. Post FUP data consumption, the internet speed for the user will drop to 2 Mbps. With the 12 months ‘Turbo’ plan, Nextra offers OTT benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video to the users.

The same ‘Turbo’ plan is also available for six months at a monthly cost of Rs 722 (exclusive of taxes) per month. Everything remains the same with this plan, as mentioned above, except the users only get one OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

On calculating, the users will have to pay a total of Rs 9,614 (inclusive of taxes) when they are going for a 12 months plan and Rs 5,111 (inclusive of taxes) when going for a 6 months plan.

JioFiber 100 Mbps ‘Turbo’ Broadband Plan

JioFiber is a company that needs no introduction. Users can get the JioFiber 100 Mbps plan for long-term validities as well. The annual plan costs Rs 9,897 (includes GST), and the semi-annual plan costs Rs 4,948 (includes GST).

Users get unlimited data with a FUP limit of 3.3TB or 3,300GB of data. There are no OTT benefits included with this plan. JioFiber has also extended the benefits of its long-term plan to more days.

However, there is a free fixed-line connection that will allow users to make unlimited voice calls, and then there is the benefit of Jio Set-Top Box.

Verdict

The pricing of the 100 Mbps plans from both JioFiber and Nextra is nearly the same. Nextra is ahead of JioFiber in terms of OTT benefits only. In all the other aspects such as voice calling, Set-Top Box, and data, Jio is ahead of Nextra.

So, in the end, it is really a matter of choice for the users. Since the pricing is the same and the benefits are slightly different, users can pick the one they want the most. In terms of getting customer support for the service, Jio might be able to beat Nextra with its huge team of people ready to serve people 24/7.