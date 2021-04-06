How to Track Service Request Status on Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers ample offers and benefits to its subscribers for hassle-free telecom services. The largest telecom operator of India looks out to fulfil all the queries and request of subscribers. There are many cases where Jio users fill a specific service request. To elevate the user experience, Jio allows users to track their service request status. There are two different ways through which Jio users can track their service request. The first option is by accessing the MyJio app and the second option is from the official website. Read the article to the end for a detailed guide.

Steps to Track Service Request Using MyJio App

To track your service request using the MyJio app, install the app on your smartphone and sign in using your Jio number. Once the app is opened, tap the menu tab and navigate to the ‘Jio care’ option. Click on the ‘Jio care’ option and tap on track request. A comprehensive list of all your service request will be available.

Steps to Track Service Request Using Official Website

To track service request using the official website, visit the website and login with the OTP that will be shared in your Jio number. Navigate to the ‘service request’ option, which is located on the profile dropdown menu. Click on the service request, and you will see the list of all your service request and their status.

Steps to Check Data balance Using MyJio App

MyJio app provides multiple service and benefits to Jio users. Whether users want to recharge their numbers or manage their account, the MyJio app features helpful tips and a video guide for a hassle-free experience. To check your data balance using the MyJio app, open the app and log in using the OTP. Once the app is opened, your high-speed data balance will be displayed under the ‘My Account section’. You can view your active plan details from the ‘View Details’ option.