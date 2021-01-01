Reliance Jio Removes FUP Limit on Off-Net Calls and Instantly Becomes the Best Prepaid Operator

As Trai implements the zero Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) regime, Reliance Jio removed the six paise per-minute charges on off-net calls. Since October 2019, Reliance Jio has been charging its user six paise for every one minute of voice calls made to other networks. And a majority of its unlimited combo prepaid plans had a FUP limit for non-Jio calls. For example, Jio’s prepaid plans with 28 days validity offered 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls, whereas the plans with 84 days validity offered 3,000 minutes of non-Jio calling for the entire validity period. As soon as Jio removed the IUC charges, it again became the best telecom operator with prepaid plans in the industry. And yes, Jio also has the best postpaid plans in India right now, so there’s that too.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Where Do They Stand Now?

Over the last one year, Jio users complained regarding the FUP limit on the non-Jio/off-net voice calls. Reliance Jio has some prepaid plans listed in the ‘Others’ section such as Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299. These three plans are aimed at the users who want a long validity prepaid plans on a budget. Jio’s Rs 129 prepaid recharge now comes with unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit, 2GB of 4G data and 300 SMSes valid for 28 days. The same plan is being offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea at Rs 149.

On the other hand, the Rs 329 prepaid plan now comes with 6GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMSes valid for 84 days from the date of recharge. Lastly, we have the Rs 1,299 prepaid recharge with 336 days validity, 24GB data, unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMSes. Airtel and Vi provide Rs 379 recharge, which is similar to the Rs 329 prepaid plan of Jio.

As you can see, Jio’s prepaid plans are cheaper than those of Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Even with the unlimited combo plans, Jio has the upper hand. The 1.5GB data per day plan for 28 days from Jio costs Rs 199, and the same from Airtel and Vi are priced at Rs 249. Similarly, the Rs 598 plan from Bharti Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day for 84 days and Jio is offering the same plan for 84 days.

Since 2016, Reliance Jio was the best-prepaid operator, but that has changed after introducing FUP limit on off-net calls last year. Now, Jio is back into the game and it will be interesting to see how Jio performs in January 2021 in terms of subscriber additions.