Prepaid Plans Which Offer 1GB Daily Data for 2021

Telecom operators in India offer various daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data plans to the users. One of the less famous categories of prepaid plans is ‘1GB daily data‘. This is because a majority of users prefer going with at least 1.5GB daily data plans. However, if you are someone who is looking for a 1GB daily data plan, keep reading ahead. Today, we are listing all the prepaid plans which offer 1GB daily data to the users in 2021. Telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer 1GB daily data plans to the users, let’s check them out.

Bharti Airtel 1GB Daily Data Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a single prepaid plan under this category. This plan comes for Rs 199 and offers 1GB daily data to the users with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. It carries a validity of 24 days and includes additional benefits such as free Hellotunes, Wynk Music subscription, and Airtel Xstream Premium for one year. Post consuming FUP data, the speed for the user drops to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio 1GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio also offers a single prepaid plan with 1GB daily data benefit. The Rs 149 plan offers 1GB daily data to the users. The great thing is there is no FUP minutes limit for making Jio to non-Jio calls. The telco has made voice calling truly unlimited for the users. There is also 100 SMS/day and a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps. This plans also has the same validity of 24 days as of Airtel’s Rs 199 plan.

Vodafone Idea 1GB Daily Data Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers its 1GB daily data plan for Rs 219. It carries a validity of 28 days offering users 1GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV. There is also an ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’ for the users recharging with this plan which provides them with 2GB extra data.

Comparison

In terms of money, the Reliance Jio 1GB daily data plan is the cheapest amongst the lot. The voice calling, SMS, and data benefits are all the same with either of these plans. However, the Vodafone Idea 1GB daily data plan has the longest validity of 28 days. While the 1GB daily data plan from Jio and Airtel comes with a shorter validity of 24 days. At the same time, it is worth noting that the 1GB daily data offering from Vodafone Idea is the most expensive compared to Jio and Airtel.