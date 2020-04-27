BSNL Joins Rivals in Offering Additional Benefits for Recharging Other Numbers

Highlights BSNL announces 4% discount on recharge for users who perform recharge for others

The announcement was made through an Android update pushed on Friday

Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio offer similar schemes where users can enjoy benefits while recharging for others

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday through an app update on Android announced that it is now offering 4% discount to users who recharge for other BSNL numbers. The company said that the offer is valid till May 31 with the scheme applicable to registered users “who are recharging for their known’s and relatives [sic].” It has to be noted that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio offer similar schemes for users who recharge for other numbers. In early April, Airtel let users enroll as Super Hero on the Airtel Thanks app which enabled users to receive credits up to 4% on recharging for other Airtel numbers.

BSNL Apno Ki Madad Se Recharge

In the second week of April, BSNL announced two schemes including “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge” to encourage users to stay connected during the lockdown.

The “Apno ki madad se recharge” enabled users to request a recharge from a friend or family member who were also registered BSNL users. However, the company did not reveal any cashback numbers while announcing the initiative. With the update on Friday, users can receive official cashback for performing recharge on other BSNL numbers.

Meanwhile, the “Ghar Baithe Recharge” enabled users to request for recharge with a BSNL official said to be reaching out to the subscriber and provide the requested recharge.

BSNL Offers More Seamless Recharge Than Jio

Similar to Airtel, BSNL initiative offers more seamless experience to users than Reliance Jio scheme that required users to download a separate app for earning additional credits. While Airtel initially required users to register as a Super Hero to receive credits, Jio required users to download the JioPOS Lite app.

The JioPOS Lite app lets users signup, add money and recharge for other Jio users through the money loaded in the wallet. However, the enrolled users can also monitor the daily earnings as they earn commission on every recharge through a dedicated screen.

The initiative from BSNL that lets users earn 4% discount can be done on My BSNL App.