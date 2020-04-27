MIUI 12 Unveiled: Top Features and Rollout Schedule

Highlights Android 10 based MIUI 12 said to be rolled out to 40 devices beginning June

The devices eligible for closed beta of MIUI 12 include Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro

MIUI 12 will receive improved privacy experience through Flare, Barbed Wire and Mask System

Xiaomi on Monday unveiled its MIUI 12, the custom made UI based on Android 10 which is said to roll out to several devices including Mi 10 series and Redmi K30 series. The company said that the MIUI 12 would take “smartphone UI experience to the next level” with 40 devices said to be receiving the update beginning June. Xiaomi said that the MIUI 12 will roll out to closed beta users on April 27 with the weekly update scheduled for May 8. The devices eligible for MIUI beta include Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Mi 9, Mi 9 Transparent Edition and Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition. Crucially, the company said that the schedule unveiled on Monday was restricted to the China ROM which would mean that the users with global ROM could get a delayed update.

MIUI 12: Focus on Display Aesthetics

The company said that the MIUI 12 enables an “ultra-smooth UI experience” with the newly released Super Wallpaper feature taking “cosmic aesthetics to the peak of realism.” The visuals of the wallpaper and always-on display are also said to be elevated.

The company said that the dark mode will also receive an improvement with further focus on readability. MIUI 12 is also said to have received automatic font-weight and contrast adjustment which enables text to appear brighter and sharper.

The animations are said to be snappier with the company adding new animation effects on home screen, lock screen and on certain apps. MIUI 12 is also said to improve gestures with the company now enabling users to swipe up to go home and flick right or left to toggle between apps.

MIUI 12: Xiaomi Enhances Privacy

The company said that the MIUI 12 offers Flare, Barbed Wire and Mask System that further improves privacy on MIUI. Xiaomi said that the Flare function singles out “sensitive app activities” to the user while the Mask System prevents rogue apps from accessing call logs, contact and calendar.

Meanwhile, the Barbed Wire system enables users to erase sensitive information when sharing documents while also letting users to take control over the app permissions.

Xiaomi said that the MIUI 12 has been certified by “authoritative institutions” in China, Europe and the US. Further, MIUI 12 is also said to be the first to receive the TÜV Rheinland “Enhanced Privacy Protection for Android Systems” certification.

MIUI 12: AI Calling and Free Floating Windows

MIUI 12 is also said to enable users to multitask on certain apps using free floating pop-up windows. The free floating window enables users to browse the web while playing videos or answer calls while watching a video.

The AI Calling is said to aid those with disabilities with Xiaomi transcribing a conversation and enabling users to select from generic responses or by specifying the response on a text.