Affordable 4G Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity from Airtel, Jio and Vi Detailed

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio are still going neck to neck in offering the best-prepaid plans to customers. After the tariff hike in December 2019, customers are now paying around Rs 600 to Rs 700 for a prepaid plan with 84 days validity. For example, Airtel’s Rs 698 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day for 84 days. But not everyone will be ready to pay Rs 600 or Rs 700 for a prepaid plan despite it comes with three months of validity. For such customers, the top three telcos are providing an affordable prepaid plan with 84 days of validity. Jio has a Rs 329 prepaid pack, whereas both Airtel and Vi customers can recharge the Rs 379 prepaid plan to avail 84 days validity on a budget.

Reliance Jio Rs 329 Prepaid Plan: 6GB and 84 Days Validity

Starting with Jio’s Rs 329 plan, it offers a user 6GB of 4G data after which the speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Besides the data benefit, it also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 1000 SMSes valid for 84 days. Do make a note that the 6GB data benefit offered by the telco is valid for the entire 84 days. If you consume the 6GB data benefit, Jio is offering a slew of 4G Data Vouchers which start at just Rs 11 and offer up to 50GB data with 30 days validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 379 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

While Jio’s affordable 84-day validity plan costs Rs 329, Airtel’s plan with similar validity is available for Rs 379 but it also offers unlimited voice calling benefit to any network within India. The Rs 379 plan from Airtel also comes with 6GB data and 900 SMSes valid for the same 84 days.

Other benefits of the Rs 379 plan from Airtel include Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription which allows users to watch more than 400 Live TV channels and the company is also offering free Hellotunes benefit with unlimited song changes. There’s also the Shaw Academy free courses benefit, and lastly, there’s the Rs 150 TASTag benefit as well.

Vi Rs 379 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Moving onto the Vi’s Rs 379 prepaid plan, it also offers similar benefits as Bharti Airtel like 6GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling to any network across India and 1000 SMSes for 84 days. Vi customers can also avail free access to Vi Movies & TV application.