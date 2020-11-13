Facebook Messenger Gets Vanish Mode: Here’s How It Works

Facebook today announced a new feature called ‘Vanish Mode‘ for both Messenger and Instagram. As the name of the feature itself suggests, messages vanish or disappear automatically once the receiver views it. Users can send memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions in the vanish mode and everything disappears without staying in the chat history. The feature is currently rolling out to Messenger and Facebook says it will reach Instagram in a few days from now. Besides Vanish Mode, Instagram is also getting a brand new Reels tab and a Shop tab. The Reels tab will make it easier for every user to discover short videos, whereas the Shop tab allows the user to connect with brands in a better, more straightforward way.

Messenger and Instagram Vanish Mode: How to Use It?

How vanish mode works is straightforward- messages disappear after they’re seen and you leave the chat. To turn the vanish mode on, swipe up on the mobile device in an existing chat thread and you’re in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you’re back to your regular chat. That’s it.

There are some notable things worth knowing about the Vanish Mode. Facebook says it designed the vanish mode with safety and choice in mind so that the users can control their experience. Only people you’re connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat. Vanish mode is also opt-in, so you choose whether to enter vanish mode with someone. If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe.

When you first swipe up, you’ll see a screen that explains key features, including more details on blocking and reporting.

As noted, Facebook is rolling out the vanish mode on both Messenger and Instagram. The new feature will be now available on Messenger in the US and a handful of other countries, and it will reach more countries soon. Vanish mode on Instagram will be coming to the US and other countries soon confirmed the social media giant in a blogpost.