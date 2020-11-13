Instagram to Get Dedicated Shop and Reels Button, Vanish Mode Rolls Out

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, announced ‘Reels’ a few months back on August 5, 2020. Reels was announced as a medium for people to create, share, and discover short, entertaining content on Instagram. Since then, Reels has become quite popular amongst the users of the social media application. Thus, Instagram has recently announced that users will now find a dedicated Reels button at the bottom of the app screen. Along with the Reels button, a ‘Shop’ button will be added well—more details on the story ahead.

Instagram to Add New Buttons

Both the ‘Shop’ and ‘Reels’ button is supposed to help users get quick access to the features. A thing worth noting here is that a dedicated Reels button is already present at the bottom menu on the app window. But after the update, it will be shifted to the right side since the ‘Search’ button will come back down.

The ‘Shop’ button will take the users to a new window where all the creators and brands on the platform have listed their products. What’s interesting is that in the image of the new app layout shared by Facebook through a release, it can be seen that the ‘Notifications’ and ‘Add Post’ button will shift on top of the screen, right beside the ‘Messages’ button.

One thing that a lot of users would appreciate is bringing back the ‘Search’ button at the bottom of the screen. It is just a lot more convenient, and also the addition of the ‘Shop’ button will help the creators and small businesses grow on digital platforms.

Facebook Brings Vanish Mode to Messenger

Also, Facebook has rolled out the Vanish mode for users in the US. The feature was announced by the social media giant back in September 2020. The Vanish mode has been rolled out for the Messenger app, and it is very much similar to that of Snapchat. To access this feature, users can swipe on their regular chat, and the Vanish mode will appear. For switching back to the old chat settings, users can swipe back again.