Redmi Note 10 4G Might Come With 48MP Primary Sensor and 6,000mAh Battery

Xiaomi has launched some very successful smartphones under its Redmi brand. Especially the Redmi Note series has been impressive for the users and now reports suggest that the Chinese mobile maker is going to launch the Redmi Note 10 4G (which is not the official name) with a 6,000mAh battery. Gizmochina spotted a new device from Redmi in the TENAA listings carrying the model number ‘M2010J19SC’. It is being assumed that this model number is of the Redmi Note 10 since the same model number was also spotted in the 3C listings last month. More details on the story ahead.

Redmi Note 10 4G Specifications (Expected)

The TENAA listing shows that the new device has a display size of 6.53-inch and measures 162.29×77.24×9.6mm. As mentioned above, the model number of this device is the same as that of found on the 3C listings last month; thus there is a strong chance that it is the Redmi Note 10 4G.

Digital Chat Station, a popular Chinese tipster, also said that the Redmi Note 10 4G might come with a full-HD (1,080×2,340 pixels) LCD screen. Adding to this, the smartphone is expected to sport a 48MP primary sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calls. The rear camera setup is expected to come with three camera sensors.

There are no hints about which processor will power the device, but the processor is expected to be an octa-core chipset clocking at up to 2.0 GHz. As mentioned, the device might carry a massive 6,000mAh battery and come with support for 22.5W fast-charging. The Redmi Note 10 4G is expected to weigh 198g.

Xiaomi has not made it clear yet as to when it will launch the Redmi Note 10 4G. At the same time, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch new devices for the Redmi Note 9 series very soon.

Just a couple of days back we reported that the new Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 11,200 for the low-end model and the top-end model might be priced at Rs 16,800.