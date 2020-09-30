Facebook Accounts Center to Integrate Login, Payment Info Across Instagram, Messenger

Facebook on Tuesday announced that it is “testing” Accounts Center on its ecosystem of apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Messenger enabling users to “control connected experiences” across the company apps. The social networking giant said that it wants to make it “easier” for users to switch between the apps to post the same content or entering credit card information. The company said that the Accounts Center and connected experiences will be optional to users. The Accounts Center will be available to users in the settings menu on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook Unveils Accounts Center to Enhance User Experience

The company said that the users can turn off or on any of the connected experiences features including the Single Sign On feature, designed to aid users to login and recover accounts “more easily.”

Further, the connected experiences feature is said to aid users in cross-posting the same story or a particular post on Facebook and Instagram.

The company also said that the Facebook Pay will also be added “later this year” to the Accounts Center. The users in the US can enter payment information once on Facebook and use the Facebook Pay to make purchases and donations on both Facebook and Instagram.

Accounts Center Also Available to Users with Multiple Identity Across Facebook Apps

Facebook said that the users with different names on Facebook and Instagram can also use Accounts Center. The company said that the users can sync the name and profile photo across its apps. The feature enables users to change the name or photo on Facebook with Instagram also reflecting the changes. However, Facebook also highlighted that the users can stop the name and profile photo syncing.

“We use information across our apps to personalize your experience and show you more relevant content, including ads. Setting up and using Accounts Center won’t change that,” the company said in a release.

In August, the company had pushed an update to select users that signalled its intentions to integrate Instagram and Messenger chats. Facebook had earlier indicated that it will allow cross messaging across Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.