Tata Sky Users Can Watch Dream 11 IPL 2020 for Under Rs 25

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India now offers a simpler way for its users to subscribe to the select Start Sports channels that broadcasts the Dream 11 IPL 2020. The DTH operator has enabled a dedicated “cricket channels” section on the Tata Sky My Account web portal. The dedicated cricket channels section hosts the select Star Sports channels including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi currently broadcasting the Dream 11 IPL 2020. The ongoing Dream 11 IPL 2020 kickstarted on September 19, 2020 with the final match currently scheduled for November 10, 2020. The 2020 edition of the IPL features eight teams with 60 matches scheduled to be played over the course of the season.

Tata Sky Dream 11 IPL 2020 Packs

The cricket channels section currently hosts seven channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi along with Tamil, Kannada and Telugu Star Sports 1 regional feeds. Further, the dedicated section also lists the high definition (HD) feeds of Star Sports 1 such as Star Sports 1 HD and Start Sports 1 Hindi HD.

The Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu carry a price tag of Rs 22.42 per month. However, the Star Sports 1 Tamil currently carries a price tag of Rs 20.06 per month.

The users can either select a Star Sports 1 channel or further choose to explore all Tata Sky packs and channels available on the platform.

Tata Sky Extends Cricket Channels Section to Mobile App

It also has to be noted that the DTH operator has carried over the cricket channels section to the Tata Sky mobile app, currently available on iOS and Android.

The Tata Sky mobile app users can select the Manage Packs section to directly view and subscribe to the seven Star Sports 1 channels. Further, the users under the Manage Pack section on the Tata Sky mobile app can also choose to explore all the packs available on the Tata Sky platform.

In the past month, Tata Sky has made several platform changes on its platform including the revision of electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of several channels on its platform.