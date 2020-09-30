Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 First Impressions: Small Changes a Make Huge Difference

Just yesterday Xiaomi came out with its latest fitness band, the Mi Smart Band 5. The company also launched a few other pretty exciting products with the Smart Band such as Smart LED Bulb (White), shoes among other products. The Mi Smart Band 5 brings some really impressive features to the table. There are 11 sports modes which the users can choose through and a new charging system to make the experience of charging more convenient for the customers. The Mi Smart Band 5 has even got a bigger display than the Mi Smart Band 4. Let’s take a look at how this fitness band fares off overall and if it is worth your money.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 First Impressions: Body, Design and Display

The Mi Smart Band 5 looks very similar to the Mi Smart Band 4. Even with the bigger display, the fitness band still looks very compact and stylish on the user’s wrist. The belt of the band feels very nice against the touch or skin of my hand so there is no discomfort while wearing it, meaning you can wear it for longer hours. Since it is a fitness band, Xiaomi has given the band a sporty look.

It looks very premium so you can wear it to a party or a meeting, basically anywhere you go. The body has been made in such a manner which makes the fitness band 5ATM waterproof (up to 50m). This means that you can also wear it when you go swimming. The fitness band is available in five different colours — Teal, Black, Navy Blue, Purple, and Orange. Coming back to the design, it is not very different from all the other Mi Smart Bands already out in the market.

But the Mi Smart Band 5 does have a larger display. It dons the largest display amongst all the Mi Smart Bands in the market. You get a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display which can support up to 450 nits of brightness. The colours on the screen look crisp and accurate. You can even see the content on the screen under sunlight.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 First Impressions: Features

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with 11 different sports modes. All the sensors and features in the band are focused on the health of the customer. There is a heart-rate monitor which keeps track of your heart rate all day long and you can get the data for the same through the app with which the fitness band is integrated. You can also monitor your sleeping patterns with the watch, which is not something new, but the accuracy of sleep tracking has been bumped up by 40%, which is impressive. The Mi Smart Band 5 also keeps check of stress levels in your body, and it keeps alerting you to get relaxed. There is also a breathing training feature inside the fitness band which you can take advantage of.

Xiaomi has added a few features, especially keeping in mind the health of women. The all-new women’s health tracking system will keep a note of the menstrual cycle of women and keep giving them timely reminders regarding the same.

Talking about the specifications of the Mi Smart Band 5, it comes with an internal memory of 16MB and is paired with 512KB RAM. The fitness band gets the support of Bluetooth 5.0 and will pair with all the Android devices running on Android 5.0 and above and iOS devices running on iOS 10 and above.

With the help of the app, you can change the watch face anytime you wish. There are multiple options available for free within the app which you can check out later. Other cool features of the band are that you can control the camera and music of your smartphone and even find your smartphone in case you keep it somewhere and forget. There is support for notifications for various apps.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 First Impressions: Charging and Battery

As far as the battery is concerned, there is a small 125mAh battery inside the band. It might feel small, but Xiaomi has claimed that you can run it up to tw0 weeks and in battery saving mode even three weeks. So the battery should never be a problem for you with this fitness band. For charging, Xiaomi has employed a new magnetic charging system which makes it more convenient for the customer to charge his/her band. The charging head gets connected to the watch automatically when brought closer and is very easy to remove as well.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 First Impressions

At the asking price of Rs 2,499, there’s nothing wrong with the Mi Smart Band 5. Xiaomi has added some minor upgrades overall like the bigger display, much-asked magnetic charging and there are some really impressive software improvements too. Stay tuned for our full review coming after a couple of weeks.