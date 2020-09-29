Mi Smart Band 5 With 11 Professional Sports Modes and 3-Week Battery Life Launched at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi’s one of the most prized product line-ups is Mi Band series. It provides a ton of value to the customers and at the same time is cheap. Xiaomi has launched its Mi Smart Band 5 in India now and it comes with the biggest display amongst all the previously launched Mi Bands. The fitness band features 11 sports modes so again it is focused on the people who want to stay fit in general. With this generation’s Mi Band, Xiaomi has focused on its battery life. Because for the user to charge it again and again in regular intervals can be quite frustrating. Let’s take a look at all the specifications and price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5.

Mi Smart Band 5: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the Mi Smart Band 5 features a 2.79cm (1.1-inch) colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 126×294 pixels. Just for comparison, the Mi Smart Band 4 came with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display. So the customer will definitely notice the bigger display, it is almost 20% larger than the previous model. The screen can support a maximum brightness of 450 nits which is decent if not the best.

Charging has been made easy with the Mi Smart Band 5. The fitness band supports magnetic charging. So now the customer just needs to connect the magnetic head to the charging pin at the back of the Mi Smart Band 5 and it will start charging. The band gets 14 days of battery life in one full charge and if used in battery saving mode, then it can run up to 21 days.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is made to keep the user fit and healthy. It has the support of Personal Activity Index (PAI) which is a tracking metric based on heart rate, personal profile, and fitness level of the user. Then there are 11 professional sports modes — Yoga, Power Walking, Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Pool Swimming, Jump Rope, Freestyle Workout, Rowing Machine, and Elliptical.

The Mi Smart Band 5 also monitors your sleep and identify sleep patterns. The band’s accuracy of tracking sleep and sleep pattern of the customers has increased by a massive 40%. Another feature that a lot of women might appreciate is the ‘Women’s Health Tracking’. It records the menstrual cycle and ovulation phases of the women and give them reminders relating to the same. It also monitors the user’s stress levels and gives them breath training.

Mi Smart Band 5: Pricing and Availability in India

The Mi Smart Band 5 is launched for a price of Rs 2,499 in India. Just a reminder, the Mi Smart Band 4 was launched for a price of Rs 2,299. So there is not a very big price difference between the two. But the specs with which the Mi Smart Band 5 comes, it becomes a no brainer that it is one of the best options for the customers to buy if they want a fitness band. The Mi Smart Band 5 is expected to give a tough competition to every other company selling fitness bands in the near or same price range. The first sale of the Mi Smart Band 5 will take place on October 1, 2020, via Amazon.in.