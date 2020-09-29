Xiaomi Introduces Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser in India

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled the Mi Watch Revolve, its first smartwatch for the Indian market featuring Firstbeat Motion Algorithm that aids users to track physical and mental well-being. The Mi Watch Revolve was unveiled at the Smarter Living 2021 virtual event alongside other Xiaomi products such as Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Athleisure Shoes. The company said that the Mi Watch Revolve would be available in two color variants with five strap options. The Mi Watch Revolve is said to feature over 100 watch faces with the smartwatch enabling users to manage calls, music, notifications and alarms.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Features 10 Sports Modes

The Mi Watch Revolve is said to pack in an AMOLED display with a brightness level of 450 nits. The company said that the smartwatch features an “Smart Always-on Display” with the display automatically turning off upon removing from the wrist.

The smartwatch is also said to feature heart rate variability that is said to measure time intervals between consecutive heart beats aiding users track heart health and overall fitness. Further, the Mi Watch Revolve also said to aid users track sleep quality, energy level and stress levels. The company said that the Mi Watch Revolve with 50 meters of water resistance also packs in 10 sports modes.

The supported sports modes include outdoor running, freestyle exercise, outdoorsy cycling, trail running, trekking, treadmill, indoor cycling, walking, pool swimming and open water swimming.

The Mi Watch Revolve promises “one to two weeks of battery life” with the company highlighting that heavy users will get up to one week of battery life. The smartwatch is said to feature GPS and GLONASS sensors while the display is tipped to be Gorilla Glass 3.

Xiaomi said that the Mi Watch Revolve will carry a price tag of Rs 10,999. However, the company is offering the smartwatch at Rs 9999 to the users purchasing before Diwali (November 14, 2020).

The Mi Watch Revolve will be available on Mi ecommerce portal, Amazon, Mi Home with the first sale scheduled for October 6, 2020.

Xiaomi Introduces Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

Xiaomi also introduced the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser featuring “intelligent infrared proximity sensor” designed to detect hand movement and dispense the liquid soap in “less than 0.25 seconds.” The company said that the device is equipped with an “micro motor” and has a 300ml of liquid soap capacity supporting up to 375 handwashes.

The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser carries a price tag of Rs 999 with the company offering Mi Simpleway Foaming Hand Wash for no additional cost. Xiaomi said that the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be available on Mi ecommerce portal and Mi Homes beginning September 29, 2020.