Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker With Google Assistant and 12W Speaker Launched at Rs 3,999

At the Smarter Living 2020 event, Xiaomi announced a slew of products and the new ones include Mi Smart Speaker and the Mi Smart LED Bulb. The Mi Smart Speaker is powered by Google Assistant and it takes on the Google Nest and Amazon Echo smart speakers in India. The Mi Smart Speaker has been launched for Rs 3,999, but it will retail for Rs 3,499 as part of the inaugural price offer. The Mi Smart LED Bulb, on the other hand, is Xiaomi’s cheapest LED bulb priced at just Rs 499. The bulb is rated to last for 13 years. Alongside these two products, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser and Mi Athleisure Shoes. Continue reading to know about the Mi Smart Speaker and Mi Smart LED Bulb in detail.

Mi Smart Speaker: Features and Availability

Xiaomi is betting on the rich sound the Mi Smart Speaker is capable of delivering. The smart speaker features a metal mesh with 10531 sound holes and a 63.5mm sound driver. There’s a 12W speaker placed at the front to cover wide-range of areas. Xiaomi confirmed the Mi Smart Speaker comes with DTS Professional tuning and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor to offer a 360-degree rich surround sound.

Keeping the speaker specifications aside, the Mi Smart Speaker is powered by Google Assistant. Users can set the speaker with Google Home app and they can perform millions of actions. After setting up the speaker, users can control connected devices like lights, security cameras and more. The Mi Smart Speaker can be remotely activated with the voice command ‘Ok Google,’ to check the weather, play music, set reminds and more. Google Assistant on Mi Smart Speaker supports both English and Hindi languages.

The Mi Smart Speaker will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Homes and retail stores. Users will also get a one-year free subscription from Gaana. As a limited period inaugural offer, the Mi Smart Speaker can be picked up for Rs 3,499.

Mi Smart LED Bulb Also Launched at Rs 499

Xiaomi also launched the Mi Smart LED Bulb in India today. The bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and consumers 7.5W of energy. It can be controlled with the Mi Home app. The bulb features voice control and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant. Xiaomi says the Mi Smart LED Bulb will be available at Rs 499 on Mi.com and Mi Home stores across India.