Amazfit T-Rex with AMOLED Display and 14 Sports Modes Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9,999

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch has been launched in the Indian market. Huami launched the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch back in January at the CES 2020 and stated that the smartwatch would be launched in India in the second week of June. Huami has honoured its commitment and the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch has been launched with some of the most amazing features and specifications. Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch has MIL-STD-810G certification. Also, the smartwatch features built-in GPS, which would enhance the location tracking. Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch has been launched in various colours to provide more choices to customers. Here are all the details of the Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch.

Huami Amazfit T-Rex: Features and Specifications

Huami Amazfit T-Rex sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display (360×360 pixels) with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistant which will keep the smartwatch safe underwater max up to 50 meters. Talking about the physical dimensions of the Amazfit T-Rex, the smartwatch weighs nearly 58 grams and measures 47.7×47.7×13.5mm. The Smartwatch has also passed 12 regulations of military-grade testing. Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch has 390mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 20 days in daily use mode. However, if the GPS will be enabled and used continuously, the battery will drain out in 20 hours. \

There are 14 different modes in Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch and connectivity options of the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch include Bluetooth V5.0 and GPS+ GLONASS. As of sensors, Amazfit T-Rex has an optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, 3-axis accelerator and geomagnetic sensor. Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch comes with all-day heart monitoring, and it can do various functions like mobile payments, call reminder, SMS reminder, weather and many more.

Huami Amazfit T-Rex: Pricing and Availability

Huami Amazfit T-Rex is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartwatch has been launched in four different colours which are Khaki, Rock Black, Camo Green and Army Green. As of availability, Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch will be available in Amazon as well as the official website of Amazfit. Apart from this, the smartwatch will be available in leading offline stores from next week such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles.