Maono PD200X USB/XLR Podcast Dynamic Microphone Review: Simply Excellent

Maono PD200X USB/XLR podcast dynamic microphone is available for customers in the Indian market. On Amazon, it is rated an amazing 4.2 and has a decent price as well. This mic from Maono is made for podcasters as it helps eliminate noise, has a decent gain, and delivers crisp and clear sound. Whether you are a professional podcaster or just a beginner, you can rely on the Maono PD200X podcast microphone for your creator journey. Let me explain to you in detail what you can expect from the product.









Maono PD200X USB/XLR Podcast Dynamic Microphone: Design and Body

If you plan to publish your podcasts in both audio and video format, then you need to have an aesthetically pleasing setup. Thus, the microphone you are choosing should look good enough to complement your studio or podcast room. This is where the Maono PD200X podcast microphone steps in for you.

It has an elegant design and is only available in a single black colour variant. The build quality of the microphone is excellent. It gives you the feeling of a premium gadget in your hand. At the bottom, there’s an XLR port, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a RGB lights button.

On the upper body, you will only see two controllers. One is a mute button and the other is a knob to increase and decrease the volume/gain. Sadly, you won’t get the XLR cable inside the packaging. This is likely to keep control of the costs for the microphone. However, Maono does provide you with a USB-A to USB-C cable which can be connected directly to your computer or to an audio console, depending on your setup.

Inside the box, you will get one microphone, a USB-A to USB-C cable, a thread adapter, and a user manual.

The stand adapter is already built-in to the mic. There’s also a shock mount on the body above the metal part.

Maono PD200X USB/XLR Podcast Dynamic Microphone: Is it Easy to Set Up?

The Maono PD200X podcast microphone is quite easy to set up even for beginners. The manual inside helps you understand how you can set up the mic and connect it to other devices. Even if you don’t want to use the manual, you can easily figure out how to use the product and connect it to your computer or an audio console.

The thing that you need to remember is that there’s no stand offered with the mic. Again a move to reduce the overall cost. However, you can get a mic stand from your local market or just order one from Maono.

Maono Link: How to Connect with the Mic?

You don’t really need the Maono Link app installed on your computer if you don’t want to interfere with the recording settings of the microphone. However, if you are a curious person who needs to install the app, you can do it from the website of Maono. It is very helpful to adjust the gain settings, and there are other advanced settings available as well which can help you record audio in exactly the way you want it to be recorded.

As soon as you connect the microphone to your computer, the Maono Link app will detect the kind of microphone you are using. Through the app, you can also adjust the RGB lighting and more.

Windows and Macs both have sound recording apps pre-installed that you can use to record audio from this microphone. Let me tell you about the audio experience.

Maono PD200X Podcast Microphone: Audio Quality

Ok, so for years now, I have been using a wired mic that holds onto my shirt and is very close to my mouth for recording audio for videos or podcasts. Even though the wired mic delivers decent output, it doesn’t compare to what the Maono PD200X podcast microphone can deliver.

The audio is ultra clear and crisp. The noise of the AC (air conditioner) is completely cancelled without degrading the quality of the audio. Note that this doesn’t happen with the wired mic that I use. While you can remaster the audio with any software of your liking, I think, there is no real need to do that.

The audio quality is actually good enough to be used by professional podcasters. While there are more expensive and more pro options available in the market when it comes to utility and value, the Maono PD200X is a great option.

But the thing is, it is not necessary to use it only for recording podcasts. You can use it to record your regular YouTube videos if you shoot inside a studio. If you move a lot, then a wireless mic is the best option for you. Otherwise, the Maono PD200X is just perfect.

The good thing about the audio quality of the Maono PD200X is that it can capture the low ends quite well and has an adjustable gain range. It is not very sensitive to knocks and bumps, which means that you can record the content without any worries of it capturing unwanted noises.

Note that the mic has to be used pointed towards your mouth. It won’t give you the best results if it is facing the roof or downwards. The mic has to be pointed towards your face and should be close to your mouth, to capture the audio in the best possible manner.

Maono PD200X Podcast Microphone: Price and Should You Buy?

The Maono PD200X podcast microphone is a perfect fit for you in case you want to record videos inside a studio or if you are a podcaster. It can also be used for gaming/streaming, but there are better alternatives from Maono available for that.

The price of the Maono PD200X podcast microphone is Rs 4,499 right now. The product is available on Amazon India and is a value buy for anyone looking to record clear and crisp audio sitting in one place.

What more would you like to know about the mic, ask us in the comments below.