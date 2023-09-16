13 Exciting OTT Releases for Your Weekend Entertainment



Vinayaka Chavithi has generously gifted us with a long weekend, and the world of entertainment is abuzz with the release of up to 13 thrilling new titles on our favorite OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms. Whether you're planning to celebrate this special occasion with loved ones or simply looking for some top-notch entertainment, this weekend is jam-packed with options that cater to all tastes.

From recent box office hits to highly anticipated new seasons of beloved series, there's something for everyone. Let's dive into the exciting line-up of releases that are currently available for your viewing pleasure.

Her Chapter 1

Ruhani Sharma takes on the role of a strict police officer rejoining the force after a six-month suspension in the Telugu crime drama "Her Chapter 1." The film's plot revolves around a string of gruesome killings that keep the police on their toes, with the key to solving the case lying in the hands of the lead woman. The supporting cast includes Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Sanjay Swarup, Ravi Varma, Ravi Prakash, and others.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Love At First Sight

Love at First Sight is a gripping love story drama featuring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Jameela. The story follows Hadley and Oliver as they begin to fall in love during a trip from New York to London. However, when they are separated at customs, their journey transforms into a battle against the odds as they strive to reunite.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Digital Village

Digital Village is a Malayalam drama directed by Fahad Nandu, starring Hrishikesh, K Indira, MC Mohanan, Suresh Babu Kannom, and others. The narrative centers around three friends determined to enhance digital literacy in their community. However, their noble efforts face resistance from villagers determined to preserve their traditional way of life.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Journey of Love 18+

Journey of Love 18+ is a mature Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Arun D. Jose, featuring Naslen Gafoor, Meenakshi Dinesh, Mathew Thomas, and Nikhila Vimal. The film offers a riveting exploration of love in the face of social expectations, delving into the intense love shared by Akhil and Athira and its significant impact on not only their families but also the broader societal landscape.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

A Million Miles Away

The story revolves around Mexican-American José Hernández in the Spanish drama "A Million Miles Away," starring Michael Pea, Garret Dillahunt, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, and Julio Cedillo. He makes history by becoming the first migrant farmworker to travel to space, narrating a moving tale of perseverance, teamwork, and selflessness in the pursuit of a remarkable and seemingly unattainable dream.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhola Shankar

Bhola Shankar is an action-packed crime thriller featuring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamanna Bhatia. The film portrays a former mobster who becomes a taxi driver, inadvertently drawing the attention of a significant criminal organization. He embarks on an unrelenting mission to uncover the responsible mobsters, igniting high-stakes action fueled by a fervent passion for justice and the protection of his adopted sister.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, a Kannada comedy film directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, features a large ensemble cast, including Prajwal B. P., Manjunath Nayaka, Srivatsa, Rakesh Rajkumar, Tejas, and others. The story commences with the unfortunate demise of the hostel warden, prompting a group of students to concoct a scheme to make it appear as though he died in an accident, fearing they would be blamed for the tragedy. This release is among today's most eagerly anticipated OTT offerings.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons S7

The seventh season of "Inside the World's Toughest Prisons" immerses viewers in the daily lives of inmates across 19 different prisons worldwide. The program primarily presents the perspective of an inmate, while also delving into the viewpoints of prison guards and individuals connected to the criminal justice system. It's worth noting that UK journalist Raphael Rowe has taken over hosting succeeding seasons in place of Irish journalist Paul Connolly, who hosted Season 1 of the show.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Kaala

In this engrossing series, an Intelligence Bureau officer takes on a complex investigation involving criminal masterminds, political intrigue, and retaliation. Notable performances are delivered by Bejoy Nambiar and Abhijit Sinha.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

MY3

The contemporary romantic comedy series "MY3," directed by M. Rajesh, stars Hansika Motwani, Mugen Rao, Janani Iyer, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ashna. The program provides a delightful window into the lives of today's youth, capturing the essence of their experiences, relationships, and adventures in a humorous and relatable manner. It is currently one of the most highly anticipated web series premieres on OTT platforms.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Wilderness

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman take on the lead roles in the British thriller TV series "Wilderness," based on the book by B.E. Jones. What starts as an ideal vacation for a young British couple quickly turns into a terrifying journey of rage and revenge, as sorrow evolves into an unquenchable thirst for vengeance.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Surviving Summer S2

Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Savannah La Rain, Jane Allsop, and Annabel Wolfe lead the cast in the second season of "Surviving Summer." The story centers around Summer Torres, a rebellious adolescent from Brooklyn, who is reluctantly relocated to the serene Australian village of Shorehaven along the Great Ocean Road. Despite her initial resistance, the town, its residents, and the enchanting world of surfing gradually win Summer over, leading to unforeseen adventures and personal growth.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Other Black Girl

The strong cast of "The Other Black Girl," including Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, and others, captivates audiences. The story revolves around Nella, an editorial assistant weary of being the sole black woman in her workplace. Her excitement grows when Hazel joins the team. However, as Hazel's career advances, Nella's life takes a disconcerting turn, revealing a network of sinister secrets concealed within the company's walls. This gripping narrative delves into the complexities of identity and workplace dynamics.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and enjoy the latest releases that are sure to make your long weekend entertainment unforgettable.