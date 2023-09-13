New Web Series Streaming on Amazon Prime Video This September



With a diverse lineup of seven compelling web series scheduled to premiere in September, it seems like Amazon Prime customers are in for a fun month. There's something to suit every taste, from nail-biting tension to furious superhero action. As we delve into these highly anticipated web series making their debut on Amazon Prime Video, promising to keep us glued to our screens throughout September, get ready for a month of binge-watching.

These online series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in September.

The Wheel of Time S2

"The Wheel of Time" is an American high fantasy television series developed by Rafe Judkins, based on the novel series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zo Robins, and Madeleine Madden star in the show. In Season 2, the young companions from the Two Rivers confront both modern and historical perils, setting the stage for an epic conclusion.

Release Date: 1 September 2023

Lucky Guy

"Lucky Guy" is a new Hindi fantasy drama starring Swagger Sharma as the title character. A boy who loses his mother shortly after birth is nevertheless blessed with a lucky charm by enigmatic monks. The main character experiences luck at every turn as he grows up with his adopted family, but everything is destroyed by a rare cosmic incident. How does he cope with the altered normalcy?

Release Date: 6 September 2023

One Shot: Overtime Elite

"One Shot: Overtime Elite" delves into the lives of up-and-coming basketball players, offering a glimpse into their daily struggles and pursuit of professional success. The series highlights the unique stories and extraordinary on-court abilities of these young players, including Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Trey Parker, and Eli Ellis. The cast includes celebrities like Isaiah Thomas, Israel Gutierrez, Eli Ellis, Ausar Thompson, and others.

Release Date: 7 September 2023

The Kidnapping Day

"The Kidnapping Day" is a South Korean drama spanning thriller, mystery, and black comedy genres. Yoon Kyesang, Park Sung-hoon, and Kim Sang-Ho are among the actors in the program. The plot revolves around a clueless father who unwittingly becomes a kidnapper, and a bright child caught up in unforeseen and odd circumstances, creating a thrilling and darkly humorous storyline.

Release Date: 13 September 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

"Bambai Meri Jaan" is a suspenseful action drama set in Bombay after independence. Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur make up the ensemble cast. The show follows the journey of an honorable police officer as he fights to protect his family despite the chaos and corruption of the city, providing a realistic look at the crime-ridden streets of the time.

Release Date: 14 September 2023

Wilderness

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen play key characters in the British thriller television series "Wilderness," based on the book by B.E. Jones. A seemingly ideal young British couple's fantasy vacation quickly turns terrifying. Their dream vacation morphs into a terrifying voyage of rage and retaliation as sadness transforms into an unrelenting thirst for revenge.

Release Date: 15 September 2023

The Continental

"The Continental" is a prequel spin-off and crime drama miniseries set in the world of John Wick. The program was created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, with directing duties handled by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. Set in an alternate history 1970s, it stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada. The series tells the tale of Winston Scott's rise to become the owner of the "The Continental" brand of assassin-friendly hotels in New York, exploring this intriguing universe against the backdrop of historical occurrences like the American Mafia's ascent to power and the Winter of Discontent.

Release Date: 22 September 2023

Gen V

"Gen V" is a superhero TV series created for American audiences by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. The drama, based on "The Boys Volume 4: We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, stars Derek Luh, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Jaz Sinclair. The story revolves around young adult superheroes, or "supes," who undergo challenging combat tests at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

