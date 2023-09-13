Jio Guns for Mobile Network Services Using E-Band Spectrum

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, wants the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to widen the scope of E-band spectrum usage by the telcos. In 2022, the telecom department gave the E-band spectrum to the telcos for backhaul use. It was allocated in an administrative manner and wasn't a part of the spectrum auction. The E-band spectrum was given to the telcos so that they could use it for backhaul services with 5G. But now, Jio wants the telecom department to allow usage of E-band spectrum for access services as well.









According to an ET report, Jio wants DoT to send a fresh reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) saying that E-band spectrum could also be used for access services by the telcos. E-band spectrum (71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz) can be used for offering high-speed broadband services in densely populated areas where laying fiber to the last mile is not possible. But telcos would be required to invest highly in connectivity infra to cater wireless network services via the E-band spectrum. This is because its reach/coverage would be easily disturbed by small objects.

However, the E-band spectrum would solve any capacity issues in specific highly populated areas that remain in the mobile networks of the telcos. Currently, in the places where telcos can't lay fiber, they are using the E-band spectrum for backhaul. It is not only cost-efficient but can be put to use fast as well. Thus it helps in shortening the time to market for the services.

Would we soon consume wireless mobile network services on the E-band spectrum? Well, not really. Currently, the DoT has only been asked to send a reference to the telecom regulator. Once TRAI receives the reference, it will release a consultation paper on the matter which would then invite discussions and that would take plenty of time to conclude.