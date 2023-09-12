jio annual validity prepaid plans in 2023

Reliance Jio has only one annual validity prepaid plan available for customers in 2023. That plan costs Rs 2999. At the same time, there's another prepaid plan from Jio that comes with long-term validity and is close to the validity of one year. The plan that we are talking about here costs Rs 2545. Both plans are eligible to receive unlimited 5G data offer from the company. If the user has a 5G phone and lives under the 5G coverage of Jio, then he/she will be able to experience Jio's 5G networks at no additional cost. Let's take a look at the benefits of these two plans.









Reliance Jio Rs 2545 Plan

The Rs 2545 plan from Jio comes with 1.5GB of daily data. Along with this, the plan also offers customers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits of Jio apps. Users get a free subscription to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. The total data that this plan bundles for the customers is 504GB. As mentioned, this plan carries a service validity of 336 days. Let's check out the other plan on our list.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Jio is its most expensive offering. The telco offers this plan with 2.5GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There are additional benefits of JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. For now, this plan is also bundling in other additional benefits for customers.

Much recently, on the occasion of its 7th birthday, Jio announced that it will be offering customers additional benefits for a limited period with the Rs 2999 recharge. The offer period is September 5 to September 30, 2023. Jio is offering customers 21GB of additional data (3 vouchers of 7GB each), Rs 100 off on Swiggy, Rs 1500 off on Yatra, Rs 200 off on Ajio, 20% discount on Netmeds, 10% off on select products inside Reliance Digital, a free burger on McDonalds on purchase of Rs 149 or more.