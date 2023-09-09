Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Available for Recharge in September 2023

Many Reliance Jio customers in India want to recharge with prepaid plans that come with 1.5GB of daily data. The 1.5GB daily data plan hits the sweet spot for many because it offers just the right amount of mobile data for average internet use and is also budget-friendly. There are multiple 1.5GB daily data plans that you can recharge with in the month of September 2023. In total, there are nine such prepaid plans offered by the telco. These plans cost Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 259, Rs 269, Rs 479, Rs 529, Rs 666, Rs 739, and Rs 2545. Let's take a look at the benefits of all of them.









Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

All of the above-mentioned Reliance Jio plans come with 1.5GB daily data. But this is not the only common thing between them. All of them also come with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, apart from the Rs 199 plan, all the above-mentioned plans come with Truly Unlimited 5G data offer from Jio.

Then with the Rs 269, Rs 529, and Rs 739 plans, users also get a free subscription to JioSaavn Pro. All of these plans differ in the kind of service validity they carry. The Rs 199 plan comes with a service validity of 23 days while the Rs 239 and Rs 269 plans come with a service validity of 28 days. The Rs 259 plan is the only one among all the plans mentioned here that comes with a monthly service validity. With the Rs 529 and Rs 479 plans, users get 56 days of service validity while with the Rs 666 and Rs 739 plans, users get 84 days of service validity. The Rs 2545 plan comes with a validity of 336 days.

All of these plans also offer customers free access to Jio apps including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. These are all the 1.5GB daily data plans that you can purchase from Reliance Jio.