Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio has announced bonus data with its Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2999 plans. The Rs 299 plan comes with a validity of only 28 days but offers customers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is offering consumers up to 21GB of bonus data on its birthday.
  • On September 5, 2023, Jio has turned 7 years old.
  • The telco has been the face of the digital revolution in India.

Follow Us

jio offering free up to free 21gb

Reliance Jio is offering consumers up to 21GB of bonus data on its birthday. On September 5, 2023, Jio has turned 7 years old. The telco has been the face of the digital revolution in India. On this special occasion for the company, Jio has announced bonus data with three of its prepaid plans. Not just bonus data, but the telco is also offering other benefits such as discount coupons for AJIO, Netmeds, and more. The three plans with which the company is offering bonus data are - Rs 299, Rs 749, and Rs 2999.




Jio has said that the bonus data offer will be there for a limited time between September 5 to September 30, 2023.

Read More - Jio Prepaid Mobile Plans to Watch Your Favourite Netflix Shows

Reliance Jio Bonus Data Offer Consumers on its 7th Birthday

Reliance Jio has announced bonus data with its Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2999 plans. The Rs 299 plan comes with a validity of only 28 days but offers customers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Under the offer period, the company will be giving customers 7GB of bonus data.

Read More - JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Users at Rs 999, Check Features

With the Rs 749 plan, customers get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 90 days. The additional benefit offered with this plan under the offer period is 14GB (7GB data vouchers x 2). The data vouchers can be claimed through the customer's account on the MyJio app.

Lastly, with the Rs 2999 plan, customers get 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan carries a validity of 365 days. The additional benefits offered with this plan are - 21GB data (7GB x 3 coupons), 20% off on Netmeds (up to Rs 800), Rs 100 off on Swiggy, free McDonald's meal on purchase of Rs 149 and above, 10% off on Reliance Digital, up to Rs 1500 off on flights and 15% off on hotels up to Rs 4000 with Yatra.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL - MTNL will be stuck in legal processes for long and won't be able to roll out 4G in…

BSNL, MTNL Sign MoU to Optimise Operations

Rupesh :

The stock price of Vi risen up only because of rumors of something big and positive happening. It started gaining…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Rupesh :

Accept it or not but these things just shows incapability of whole system in India which isn't even effective to…

India's Telecom Department Gets Stricter About SIM Issue Process

Faraz :

I expect Vodafone to announce something as share price went above Rs.10 that is higher than what government bought equity…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Faraz :

What kind of CA did they use.. 100 MHz * 4 (4CA) or 160 + 160 + 80 MHz (3CA)…

Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments