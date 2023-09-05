Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three Plans

Reliance Jio is offering consumers up to 21GB of bonus data on its birthday. On September 5, 2023, Jio has turned 7 years old. The telco has been the face of the digital revolution in India. On this special occasion for the company, Jio has announced bonus data with three of its prepaid plans. Not just bonus data, but the telco is also offering other benefits such as discount coupons for AJIO, Netmeds, and more. The three plans with which the company is offering bonus data are - Rs 299, Rs 749, and Rs 2999.









Jio has said that the bonus data offer will be there for a limited time between September 5 to September 30, 2023.

Read More - Jio Prepaid Mobile Plans to Watch Your Favourite Netflix Shows

Reliance Jio Bonus Data Offer Consumers on its 7th Birthday

Reliance Jio has announced bonus data with its Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2999 plans. The Rs 299 plan comes with a validity of only 28 days but offers customers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Under the offer period, the company will be giving customers 7GB of bonus data.

Read More - JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Users at Rs 999, Check Features

With the Rs 749 plan, customers get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 90 days. The additional benefit offered with this plan under the offer period is 14GB (7GB data vouchers x 2). The data vouchers can be claimed through the customer's account on the MyJio app.

Lastly, with the Rs 2999 plan, customers get 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan carries a validity of 365 days. The additional benefits offered with this plan are - 21GB data (7GB x 3 coupons), 20% off on Netmeds (up to Rs 800), Rs 100 off on Swiggy, free McDonald's meal on purchase of Rs 149 and above, 10% off on Reliance Digital, up to Rs 1500 off on flights and 15% off on hotels up to Rs 4000 with Yatra.