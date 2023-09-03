Jio Prepaid Mobile Plans to Watch Your Favourite Netflix Shows

Reliance Jio recently became the first telecom operator in India to offer its customers prepaid plans with the benefit of Netflix. It is not new for the telcos to offer OTT (Over-The-Top) platform subscriptions as an added benefit with their prepaid plans. However, they have never offered the benefit of Netflix to the customers. But Jio recently announced that users can get Netflix with two of its prepaid plans. The Rs 1099 and the Rs 1499 plans from the company allow users to get Netflix access at no additional cost. Let's check out the plans and their benefits.









Reliance Jio Rs 1099 Plan

The Rs 1099 plan from Jio comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is 84 days and users are eligible to get the 5G Welcome Offer from Jio with this plan. Under the 5G Welcome Offer, customers get truly unlimited 5G data. The additional benefits of this plan are Netflix Mobile, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1499 plan is also eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer from the company. This plan offers customers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Also, the company is offering 40GB of bonus data with this plan. With both the Rs 1099 and the Rs 1499 plans, the internet speed will drop to 64 Kbps once the user consumes the FUP (fair usage policy) data. Note that the validity of this plan is also 84 days.

The additional benefits of this plan are - Netflix Basic, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

With the Rs 1499 plan, not only do you get way more data, but you also get a Netflix Basic subscription instead of the Netflix Mobile which is a great thing for anyone who wants to watch content on a device other than their smartphone.