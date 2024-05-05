Must-Watch OTT Releases on Amazon Prime Video for May 2024



The Idea Of You

'The Idea of You,' a movie based on the best-selling book by Robinne Lee, stars Anne Hathaway. Hathaway stars as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother who travels to Coachella with her teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin). There, she catches the attention of Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine, the 24-year-old lead singer of the famed boy band August Moon, resulting in an unexpected romance. The film started premiering on May 2, 2024, and has an IMDb rating of 6.2.

Yodha

'Yodha' is now accessible on Prime Video, but it is not free to watch. The movie costs Rs 349 to watch. However, mark your calendar for May 15, 2024, when 'Yodha' will be available for free streaming. This high-octane action movie, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, follows the commanding officer of the Yodha Task Force, Arun Katyal, on a thrilling rescue mission. With a 6.1 IMDb rating, 'Yodha' promises an adrenaline-fueled encounter for spectators.

Outer Range Season 2

After a two-year absence, 'Outer Range' returns for its eagerly anticipated second season. Academy Award contender Josh Brolin returns as Royal Abbott, a rancher trying to protect his family and home after discovering a mysterious dark gap near his property. Season 2 follows Royal and his wife Cecelia, represented by Lili Taylor, as they deal with their granddaughter's shocking disappearance at the end of Season 1. 'Outer Range', which will be available for streaming on May 16, 2024, has an IMDb rating of 7.1.

Panchayat Season 3

'Panchayat Season 3' is set to be released on May 28, 2024, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in prominent roles. The series, created by The Viral Fever and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, tells the narrative of an engineering graduate who struggles with the problems of his low-paying job as the secretary of a Gram Panchayat in the remote village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Chandan Kumar wrote 'Panchayat S3', which has an IMDb rating of 8.9.

The Outlaws Season 3

Prepare for the Season 3 premiere of 'The Outlaws' on May 31, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. This compelling series follows a varied group of strangers who are brought together to serve a community payback term in Bristol. In the forthcoming season, tensions rise as the mafia lord, The Dean, played by Claes Bang, is imprisoned awaiting trial. Just as they were about to move on, one of their own unexpectedly returns with a frightening secret, throwing them into turmoil once more. With a murder investigation approaching, they must navigate their complicated relationships and address previous sins in order to prove their innocence before The Dean's trial collapses, perhaps unleashing his wrath. With an IMDb rating of 7.2, 'The Outlaws' promises gripping drama and suspense.

Prepare to be captivated by this stellar lineup of entertainment, available for streaming on Amazon Prime throughout May 2024.