IMDb’s Top Rated Anime Series on OTT That Will Keep You Hooked



IMDb stands out as a go-to resource for movie, television, and anime fans seeking suggestions. However, with anime's large library, beginners to the medium may find it difficult to pick where to begin. Even seasoned viewers may be intrigued by revisiting old favourites or uncovering undiscovered gems. Fortunately, IMDb users have rated many anime titles, making it easier to locate great options. We've compiled a list of the highest-rated anime on IMDb for your viewing pleasure on OTT platforms.

To Your Eternity

'To Your Eternity' revolves around an enigmatic eternal entity known as 'the Orb,' which is devoid of emotions and a sense of self and may take the form of any thing or creature that makes an indelible mark on it. After discovering a dying kid, the Orb takes on his identity and sets off on a journey around the land to understand individuality and purpose. Despite being in its first season, viewers have praised the series' gorgeous animation and unique narrative. It is a rich, nuanced exploration of emotions and the search for self-awareness.

Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' is regarded as one of the best anime, following the adventures of Edward and Alphonse Elric, two alchemist brothers. After a catastrophic experiment to resurrect their deceased mother, the siblings lose their bodies and embark on a mission to obtain the coveted Philosopher's Stone, aiming to regain their previous lives. 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' appeals to a diverse group of anime fans. It has it all, including a fantastic soundtrack, superb animation by Bones Studio, a gripping and innovative plot, and well-rounded, charming characters. From the imaginative alchemy-driven combat to the heartfelt discussions between Ed and Al, the series delivers both exhilarating highs and heartbreaking lows.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

Hunter X Hunter

'Hunter x Hunter' follows Gon Freecs, a young boy who aspires to be a Hunter—an elite group of professionals known for their expertise in bounty hunting, treasure seeking, and exploration. On his quest to find his missing father, Gon forms meaningful friendships with individuals like the assassin Killua, the doctor Leorio, and the vengeful Kurapika. 'Hunter x Hunter' has garnered countless fans with its well-developed characters and complex power system centered on Nen, a life force that empowers its users. With its slick animation and adrenaline-pumping confrontations, 'Hunter x Hunter' appeals to both shounen and anime enthusiasts alike.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

IMDb rating: 9/10

Death Note

'Death Note' is hailed as one of the most esteemed strategic anime. It narrates the tale of Light Yagami, a high school student who inherits the Death Note, a supernatural notebook that allows him to eliminate anybody whose name he writes on its pages. Motivated by a desire to rid the world of criminals, Light's actions attract the attention of the astute detective L and various law enforcement agencies. 'Death Note' emerges as a riveting psychological and crime thriller that captivates viewers from the start. Light emerges as a divisive and intriguing anti-hero, engaging in a tense mental battle with L. The series delves into complex themes of morality, justice, and the blurred lines between good and evil, lending the story depth and complexity.

Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Available on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll, these titles offer an unparalleled blend of entertainment and introspection. Whether you're a seasoned anime enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, these acclaimed series promise an unforgettable journey into the world of animation.