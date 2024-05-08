Four Korean Comedy Dramas Available For OTT Streaming

Are you often bored at home on weekends? If so, here are some comedic Korean dramas to binge-watch with your friends and family.

Highlights

  • Vincenzo: A cunning adopted mafia lawyer takes down a rival gang with dark humour and action.
  • Shopaholic Louis: A memory-challenged rich shopaholic finds love and learns life lessons.
  • School 2017: A determined high school girl fights for her dreams despite poverty and a tough school environment.

Four Korean Comedy Dramas Available For OTT Streaming
Korean dramas have been extremely popular throughout the years. Their intriguing concepts and plotlines have cemented a particular place in our hearts. Korean dramas come in a variety of genres, including comedy, romance, excitement, and action.

Also Read: Must-Watch OTT Releases on Amazon Prime Video for May 2024




If you enjoy watching comedy series to lift your spirits during difficult times, here are some of the funniest Korean dramas you should watch on OTT.

Vincenzo (2021)

'Vincenzo' is a black comedy Korean drama series about Vincenzo, a person who has been adopted by a Don. His father trusts him implicitly, but his brother Paolo despises him. Following the death of his father, he is tasked with dealing with a rival mafia lord.

OTT Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Shopaholic Louis (2016)

'Shopaholic Louis' tells the love tale of Kang Ji-Sung nicknamed Louis and Ko Bok-Sil, with a touch of comedy. Louis is a wealthy man who buys anything that strikes his eye, but he quickly experiences memory loss. He then meets Ko Bok-Sil and understands what true love is.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

School 2017 (2017)

The Korean drama 'School 2017' is about a girl named Ra Eun Ho who realizes that her school does not support those like her who are poor and do not excel academically. Regardless, she decides to pursue a career as a webtoon artist and enroll in Korea University.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Also Read: 5 New OTT Releases to Watch on Disney+ Hotstar in May 2024

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)

'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is a fantasy comedy romance web series that follows the life of an immortal goblin who has been condemned to live forever and suffer anguish after killing many people. He had waited 900 years for his curse to be lifted until a human female falls in love with him and removes the sword from his chest.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Whether you're in the mood for romance, fantasy, or pure comedy, these Korean dramas offer something for everyone.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

