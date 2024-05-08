Four Korean Comedy Dramas Available For OTT Streaming



Korean dramas have been extremely popular throughout the years. Their intriguing concepts and plotlines have cemented a particular place in our hearts. Korean dramas come in a variety of genres, including comedy, romance, excitement, and action.

If you enjoy watching comedy series to lift your spirits during difficult times, here are some of the funniest Korean dramas you should watch on OTT.

Vincenzo (2021)

'Vincenzo' is a black comedy Korean drama series about Vincenzo, a person who has been adopted by a Don. His father trusts him implicitly, but his brother Paolo despises him. Following the death of his father, he is tasked with dealing with a rival mafia lord.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Shopaholic Louis (2016)

'Shopaholic Louis' tells the love tale of Kang Ji-Sung nicknamed Louis and Ko Bok-Sil, with a touch of comedy. Louis is a wealthy man who buys anything that strikes his eye, but he quickly experiences memory loss. He then meets Ko Bok-Sil and understands what true love is.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

School 2017 (2017)

The Korean drama 'School 2017' is about a girl named Ra Eun Ho who realizes that her school does not support those like her who are poor and do not excel academically. Regardless, she decides to pursue a career as a webtoon artist and enroll in Korea University.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)

'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is a fantasy comedy romance web series that follows the life of an immortal goblin who has been condemned to live forever and suffer anguish after killing many people. He had waited 900 years for his curse to be lifted until a human female falls in love with him and removes the sword from his chest.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Whether you're in the mood for romance, fantasy, or pure comedy, these Korean dramas offer something for everyone.